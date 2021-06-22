Along with a growing collection of smart home gadgets like robot vacuums, scales, lights, and baby monitors, eufy makes some of the best indoor security cameras at some of the best prices around. But there's a lot more to like with the C22 than just its low price.

Setting up a smart home security system can be a frustratingly expensive endeavor, especially if you don't know where to start. If you already picked up a smart speaker like an Echo with one of the best Prime Day Amazon device deals , then you're probably ready to grab a great security camera or two. I recommend that you start small and expand your device portfolio gradually, and there's no better little camera to get you going than the eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C22 (phew, that's a mouthful!). It's on sale right now for 40% off with this Prime Day Lightning Deal .

For such a tiny camera, the C22 is quite capable. For starters, it will never run out of power thanks to its plug-and-play functionality. It's also great for monitoring your home when you're not around, thanks to its full HD quality camera and night vision abilities. Plus, if you're away from the house, you can chat with your family, friends, or roommates in the home, thanks to its two-way audio feature.

This smart camera is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can use your preferred voice assistant to control the device. With its customized detection feature, on-device AI lets it distinguish whether a human or pet is present, and you can even set it up to send you a warning if your little pooch or kitten wanders into a restricted area.

The eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C22 is meant to be used indoors, so if you want something to monitor your property's exterior, be sure to look at our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras.

If this Lightning deal is over, don't worry, for you can still get the previous model for a good deal with an Amazon coupon.

