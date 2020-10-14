Prime Day isn't just a time to buy Echo devices and Fire TV Sticks. Right now is also the perfect time to pick up a new smartphone. The latest sale on Android phones at Amazon is taking up to 45% off devices by Motorola, LG, Samsung, and more with prices starting as low as just $19.99. This deal includes both locked and unlocked phones, so you'll want to be careful as to which you choose before checking out.

As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag any of these discounts. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

There's an entire slate of Motorola devices in today's sale, from the Moto G Power to the Moto E. The most affordable option of Motorola's phones is the unlocked Moto E on sale for $109.99, saving you $40 off its regular price, though the unlocked Moto G7 Power on sale for $134.99 is only $25 more and saves you $115 off what it normally costs. If you have a bit more to spend today, you can score the unlocked Moto G Power or the unlocked Moto G Stylus on sale for $199.99 and $239.99 respectively.

The locked devices in today's sale are even more affordable, though they require that you use the device with a specific carrier. Most of the devices in the selection are locked to either Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, and Simple Mobile. The Moto E6 is down to just $19.99 and you can grab it for any of those four carriers right now at 50% off its regular cost.

There are a few other deals worth checking out in the sale, like this unlocked Sony Xperia 1 with XM3 Wireless Headphones that's now down to $749.99. That saves you $550 off the pair's cost separately, and it's a deal that's good for today only. Be sure to check out the full sale for more options before making your final decision.