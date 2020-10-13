With just about six weeks until Black Friday , now is the perfect time to start and finish all your holiday shopping.

Prime Day deals are here! That's right, after a lengthy delay Amazon has finally launched the annual sales event, and you can start your shopping right now. There are hundreds of Prime Day deals available right now, and we will be tracking all the best Prime Day sales you can take advantage of throughout the day.

Prime Day 2020 is the unofficial kickoff for the whole holiday shopping season with millions of the best deals. It's likely we will see Amazon go hard with the deals in an effort to gobble up some of the early shopping shares, and will carry the momentum through the month and into November ahead of Black Friday.

Now that we have an official date, let's take a look at some of the best early Prime Day deals and some more info about the big shopping event.

We will be showcasing all of the early Prime Day deals and the best Prime Day 2020 deals right here, but we will also be updating roundups of specific products. If you are looking for something in particular and don't want to browse a long list, be sure to check out all of the guides listed below.

As it stands, Amazon has not announced any official early Prime Day deals, but that hasn't stopped other companies from offering up early discounts and sales. We can pretty much guarantee that all of Amazon's devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Blink cameras, Kindles, and more will all be on sale.

Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices. We've already taken a look at five Prime Day deals we look forward to seeing.

There are already some nice early Prime Day deals taking place, and we've taken some time to round up all of the best Prime Day deals you can take advantage of today.

When is Prime Day 2020?

Amazon has now officially announced the date for Prime Day 2020. The event will begin on Tuesday, October 13 and run through Wednesday, October 14.

Similar to last year, Prime Day 2020 is a 2-day event spanning a full 48-hour period, giving you plenty of time to shop the best deals. The first deals will kick off just after midnight PT on October 13 and the event will end at midnight PT on October 14.

This is the first time we have seen a Prime Day sale in the fall months, so it remains to be seen exactly how the event will play out with a likely Amazon Black Friday sale following not too far behind.

When do Prime Day deals begin?

Right now, kinda! Amazon has already announced a few early Prime Day deals, and sellers on the site are already beginning to offer up some pretty sweet Prime Day sales. Be sure to check out our coverage above for some really great early Prime Day deals.