Prime Day deals are here! That's right, after a lengthy delay Amazon has finally launched the annual sales event, and you can start your shopping right now. There are hundreds of Prime Day deals available right now, and we will be tracking all the best Prime Day sales you can take advantage of throughout the day.
With just about six weeks until Black Friday, now is the perfect time to start and finish all your holiday shopping.
Prime Day 2020 is the unofficial kickoff for the whole holiday shopping season with millions of the best deals. It's likely we will see Amazon go hard with the deals in an effort to gobble up some of the early shopping shares, and will carry the momentum through the month and into November ahead of Black Friday.
Now that we have an official date, let's take a look at some of the best early Prime Day deals and some more info about the big shopping event.
Prime Day deals at a glance:
- Echo Dot for $18.99 (Was $49.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot for $69.99 (Was $139.98)
- Echo Flex + LIFX Bulb for $9.99 (Was $34.98)
- 50-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition for $259.99 (Was $379.99)
- Spend $10 at Whole Foods, get $10 for Prime Day
- Apple AirPods for $199 (was $249)
- Amazon Kids+ 3-month subscription for $0.99 (was $29.97)
- Audible: $50 off 1-year membership
- Kindle Unlimited: Up to 50% off memberships
- Kindle (Certified Refurbished) for $49.99 (was $79.99)
- Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (was $89.99)
- Echo Studio with 2 Philips Hue bulb for $149.99 (was $199.99)
- Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 for Prime Day
- Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Prime Day deals 2020: Roundups of the best sales
We will be showcasing all of the early Prime Day deals and the best Prime Day 2020 deals right here, but we will also be updating roundups of specific products. If you are looking for something in particular and don't want to browse a long list, be sure to check out all of the guides listed below.
- Chromebook Prime Day deals
- Smartwatch Prime Day deals
- Kindle Prime Day deals
- Fire TV Prime Day deals
- Tablet Prime Day deals
- Android Phone Prime Day deals
- Headphones Prime Day deals
- Instant Pot Prime Day deals
- Sonos Prime Day deals
- PS4 Prime Day deals
- Fitness Tracker Prime Day deals
- TV Prime Day deals
- NAS Prime Day deals
- Bluetooth Speaker Prime Day deals
- Fire Tablet Prime Day deals
Best Prime Day deals & sales in 2020
As it stands, Amazon has not announced any official early Prime Day deals, but that hasn't stopped other companies from offering up early discounts and sales. We can pretty much guarantee that all of Amazon's devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Blink cameras, Kindles, and more will all be on sale.
Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices. We've already taken a look at five Prime Day deals we look forward to seeing.
There are already some nice early Prime Day deals taking place, and we've taken some time to round up all of the best Prime Day deals you can take advantage of today.
Best Prime Day Audio deals
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. though if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can grab them for just $189.99 at Woot today only with free shipping.
Apple AirPods | $114.99 at Amazon
Save nearly $45 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon during Prime Day! These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to help you keep them powered up while away from home.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
Score Bose's best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a $150 discount today This Prime Day deal is available on select models, including black, white, and the limited edition Triple Midnight version.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $20 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.
JBL Boombox Speakers | $279.95 at Amazon
Amazon's taking $120 off the price of the JBL Boombox portable Bluetooth speaker exclusively during Prime Day. You can grab this speaker in your choice of black, camouflage, or green while supplies last.
New Amazon Echo Dot (2-pack) | $79.99 at Amazon
There's already a way you can save on the all-new Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker! Add two of these devices to your cart and enter promo code DOT2PACK during checkout to save $20 on the purchase. The deal is valid on the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition models as well.
JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker | $39.95 at Amazon
Clip this portable waterproof speaker to your backpack or belt loop and connect via Bluetooth to your phone to bring your music anywhere you go. It offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and is currently discounted by $30.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus | $129.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Today's deal saves you $20 off its regular cost.
Beats Solo Pro | $199.95 at Amazon
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This is a match for the lowest these headphones have gone and the discount applies to various colorways.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System | $199 at Amazon
Upgrade your TV's audio with the Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar sound system at $50 off its regular price. This soundbar features Bluetooth so you can connect other devices wirelessly, along with an optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and 3.5mm aux input.
Sonos Playbase | $548 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and just over $150 off its full price.
Best Prime Day Amazon services deals
Amazon Prime 30-day Trial | Free at Amazon
All of Amazon's Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only! If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all the deals and the two-day sale, as well as free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day!
Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
Kindle Unlimited Subscriptions | from $29.97 at Amazon
For new and returning users. Redeem it as a gift card and give the gift of books. Gives you unlimited access to over one million titles, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks from Audible. Works on any device with a Kindle app. 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscriptions are now on sale.
Amazon Music Unlimited subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too, and right now you can score four months of service for only $1. The deal is for new users of the service only.
Prime Video Channels 2-month subscriptions | $0.99 at Amazon
Subscribe to select Prime Video Channels and score two months of access for only $1 right now! This deal is valid on services like Showtime, Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, Urban Movie Channel, A&E Crime Central, UP Faith & Family, Sundance Now, PBS Documentaries, and more. Your subscription will renew at its regular price after two months have passed unless you cancel your subscription.
Best Prime Day smart home deals
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender and can be added onto over time. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag this $60 discount on the certified refurbished version. It even comes with a 1-year warranty and looks like new.
Amazon Echo Show (Certified Refurbished) | $129.99 at Amazon
The largest Echo Show smart display is currently down to $130 when you purchase this certified refurbished model via Amazon. That saves you $80 off its regular cost and $100 off the price of a brand new model. These devices all look and work like new. Plus, Amazon includes a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
Ring Video Doorbell Elite (Certified Refurbished) | $199.99 at Amazon
Score the Ring Video Doorbell Elite in refurbished condition at $100 off its regular cost and $150 off the price of a new model. These models have been refurbished directly by Amazon to ensure they're all in proper working condition and look just like new. You'll even receive a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it's still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring VIdeo Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $60 discount right now.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (2-pack) | $9.99 at Amazon
Control electronics and appliances in your home with an app on your phone once they're plugged into these Kasa smart plugs. You can grab two on sale today for just $10 total when you clip the coupon on their product page and checkout using an Amazon Prime account.
Meshforce Whole Home Mesh WiFi System M3s Suite | $141.10 at Amazon
Improve the Wi-Fi connection around your home with the Meshforce Whole Home Mesh System. This 3-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet and can connect up to 60 devices. Clip the coupon on its product page and use coupon code MQFVT7QX at checkout to save over 20%.
Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum | $439 at Amazon
The S5 Max uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. This model can run for up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning and also features a mop. Today's deal saves you more than $100 off its lowest price previously.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $37 at Amazon
Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won't even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it's compatible with most TVs and $13 off today.
Best smart TV Prime Day deals
Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Smart Roku TV | $229.99 at Best Buy
With built-in Roku functionality, this smart TV is able to access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ without needing another device plugged in. Use curbside pickup to pick it up today or choose free shipping for delivery. This deal is available today only.
Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $379.99 at Best Buy
Save $70 on Toshiba's 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV for a limited time at Best Buy. With built-in access to apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, you'll have no trouble finding something to watch.
Insignia 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $349.99 at Best Buy
Pick up this 55-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Insignia at an $80 discount via Best Buy! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It's even Alexa voice-enabled.
Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $229.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has this 43-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba on sale at $100 off while supplies last. This model comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, too, and helps to make any TV with an HDMI port smarter.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $700 off at Dell
You can save up to $700 off select models of the Samsung Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV this week. The 55-inch model is down to $898 saving you $100 off its regular cost while you'll find the biggest discount on the 82-inch model which is now on sale for $2,297.99.
Sony 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (X800H Series) | $500 off at Dell
Sony's X800H Series 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is a 2020 model that's currently discounted by $500 at Dell. You can also save $400 off the 75-inch model for a limited time as well.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | as low as $24.99 at Amazon
Make your TV smart and start streaming your favorite shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Select accounts can save 50% right now by entering code 4KFIRETV during checkout.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice. Right now you can save $40 by ordering with Alexa. Simply say "Alexa, order a Fire TV Cube."
Best Prime Day camera deals
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Amcrest 5MP UltraHD Outdoor Security IP Turret PoE Camera | $44.99 at Amazon
The Amcrest Outdoor Security Camera is currently $15 off its regular price of $60 when you use promo code W44CKUSN during checkout. This camera features night vision, a built-in microphone, IP67 weatherproofing, and secure remote storage that allows you to keep your videos in a third-party location hosted by Amazon AWS.
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $245 at Amazon
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's at its lowest price in Amazon history and heavily discounted from its original price of $369.
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera | $649 at B&H
Score a free accessories kit with this Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera at $100 off its regular price. The kit includes a DSLR carrying case, a SanDisk Extreme 32GB SD card, and Luminar 4 software.
Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43-BK Digital Camera | $62 at Amazon
This 16MP camera from Kodak is currently on sale at $18 off its full cost, making it one of the most affordable models available currently. It's capable of recording HD video in 720p and features 4X optical zoom along with a 27mm wide angle lens.
Fujifilm X Series X-T3 Mirrorless Camera | $999.99 at Best Buy
Save $500 on Fujifilm's X Series X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera today only. This includes only the camera body, so you'll need to purchase a lens separately to use it.
Best Prime Day furniture & kitchen deals
Up to 50% off Instant Pot products
Prime Day is offering Amazon Prime members up to 50% off select Instant Pot models while supplies last! This includes options like the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer for $129.99, the Instant Pot Aura Pro Slow Cooker for $69.99, and the Instant Pot Ultra for $49.99.
Up to 35% off Bissell Floorcare
Bissell vacuums are now up to 35% off during Prime Day! Prices are starting as low as $55 with options including cordless stick vacuums, handheld vacs, and more.
Foodsaver Vacuum Sealer System Starter Kit | $59.99 at Amazon
Stretch your budget and start meal-prepping. This Foodsaver vacuum sealing system is currently discounted by $20 and lets you preserve your foods in the freezer for up to three years while keeping it freezer burn-free. A few heat seal bags, a heat seal roll, and an accessory hose are included with the purchase.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 24-piece Food Containers | $27.99 at Amazon
This 24-piece set comes with 12 lids and 12 sturdy containers that are resistant to stain and odors. They offer a 100% leak-proof, airtight storage solution to keep your leftovers fresh for longer. Today's deal saves you $12 off the regular cost.
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $79 at Amazon
This Keurig coffee maker uses K-cup pods and can brew multiple pod sizes: 6, 8, and 10-ounce. It's a single-serve coffee brewer that comes with a large 48-ounce water reservoir so you can brew over 6 cups before it needs to be removed and refilled. Today's deal saves you $11 off the regular cost.
Zinus Shalini Platforms | from $189 at Amazon
The Zinus Shalini mattress platforms are now discounted by up to 37%. These platforms are sturdy enough to hold your mattress all by themselves — no box spring needed!
Furniture and home decor | 20% off or more at Amazon
Prime Day isn't just a great day to save on tech, food, toys, and clothes but on furniture and home decor as well! Amazon has exclusive deals that can save you 20% or more on select furniture right now, and many of them don't require a Prime membership either.
Best Prime Day gaming deals
Up to 50% off Razer PC and gaming accessories
This selection of gaming accessories by Razer is currently discounted by up to 50% when you login with an Amazon Prime membership. You'll find gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, microphones, and more.
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately. The regular Nintendo Switch is available today as well.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch) | $49.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons at a $10 discount today! This has truly been a 2020 favorite for gamers, but there's still plenty of time for you to get in on the fun too.
Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch) | $39.99 at Amazon
Score the digital edition of Super Mario Party on sale at $20 off today via Amazon! You'll receive a digital code immediately upon purchase which you can use in the Nintendo eShop to download the game onto your Nintendo Switch.
PlayStation Plus 1-year membership | $33.49 at Daily Steals
This is one deal that everyone can grab. Simply use promo code FUTRPSN during checkout to grab the PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription at nearly 50% off its regular price!
Best Prime Day laptop deals
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) | $2,099.99 at Amazon
Pick up Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $300 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 | From $649.99 at Microsoft
Lenovo's 2-in-1 Flex 14 is another winning model from this popular laptop brand, featuring Intel's 10th Gen processors along with a 14-inch 1080p touch display, plenty of fast storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Right now you can save $100 off this affordable, versatile machine for a limited time.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i | $799.99 at Lenovo
Budget PC gamers or content creators looking for performance at an affordable price will love the IdeaPad Gaming 3i. It's well equipped, has a high refresh rate display and with $120 off it's one of the best budget gaming laptops to get right now.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop | $749.99 at Amazon
Featuring a GTX 1650 graphics card and a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with a 144Hz display, this is an exceptional budget gaming laptop and the price is too good to pass on. Note the shipping delay means this laptop won't be shipping until closer to November.
Best Prime Day tablet deals
Apple iPad mini | $335.98 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A | $99.99 at Amazon
Amazon's giving customers the chance to save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A from 2019. This 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB storage and is available in your choice of black or silver.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Dragon Touch K10 Tablet | $84.99 at Amazon
The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS HD display and a quad-core processor, along with 16GB storage and a microSD card slot to expand its storage by up to 128GB. It's currently $100 off and you'll save an additional $15 by clipping the coupon on its product page.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at a $60 discount via Amazon right now. This Prime Exclusive deal scores you the tablet along with a kid-proof case, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet | $54.99 at Amazon
Pick up Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet at a $35 discount by asking Alexa to order for you! Just say "Alexa, order a Fire HD 8 Tablet" using a compatible device with Alexa.
Kindle (Refurbished, 10th Gen) | $49.99 at Amazon
One way to save on the Kindle is by picking up a refurbished model at $40 off the price! This refurbished eReader has been tested and inspected to ensure it's in proper working condition and it even comes with the same warranty that a new model includes. You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
Kindle Essentials Bundle | $94.97 at Amazon
Score a 10th generation Kindle along wiith a stylish Kindle Fabric Cover to keep it protected and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $45 off the bundle's usual cost, though you'll need an Amazon Prime to grab this discount.
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle | $92.97 at Amazon
Perfect for the little one who loves to read, and the little ones who need to do more of it, the Kindle Kids Edition includes a 10th generation Kindle e-Reader along with a kid-friendly cover and a year of Kids+ access. The best part is that it comes with a 2-year, no-questions-asked, replacement guarantee no matter what happens to it. This Essentials bundle also includes a screen protector and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $50 off the bundle's usual cost.
Best Prime Day phone deals
Up to 30% off Samsung smartphones
Select Samsung smartphones are now exclusively discounted for Prime members at Amazon, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is discounted by $250 and the Galaxy S20+ which is currently 25% off.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is now $99 off at Amazon. This device is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, four cameras, and more. It's also capable of wireless charging and has Amazon Alexa built-in.
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G | $419.99 at Amazon
Save $180 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G device at Amazon for a limited time. This is the 2020 model featuring 128GB storage, four cameras, a 4500mAh battery for all day power, and more.
Best Prime Day toy deals
LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Building Kit | $95.99 at Amazon
While 2020 may not be the best year to visit New York and see the Statue of Liberty, this brilliant LEGO Architecture building kit lets you bring a detailed replica of the famous landmark right into your bedroom. It features 1,685 pieces and is currently discounted by nearly $30.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $29.97 at Amazon
Count down the days 'til December 25 with this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. It's currently discounted by $10 at Amazon, or you can grab a Star Wars version for the same price.
Barbie Soccer Coach Doll and Playset | $10.61 at Amazon
Barbie's latest career is on the soccer field! At nearly 50% off its regular price, this set comes with a Barbie Soccer Coach doll in a blue soccer uniform, along with a mini student doll and tiny cute accessories like a soccer all, orange cones, a bench, and a soccer trophy.
Save $10 on $50+ toy orders instantly at Amazon
Amazon is offering $10 off your purchase of $50 or more on select toys with over 2,000 items to choose from, including Barbie dolls, Funko Advent Calendars, card and board games, costumes, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, and many more. You'll see the discount applied automatically at checkout; no Prime membership required.
Best Prime Day toilet paper deals
Amazon Solimo 2-Ply Toilet Paper (5-pack) | $19.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 5-pack of Solimo 2-ply Toilet Paper. Each one includes six rolls of toilet paper for a total of 30 rolls, each featuring 350 2-ply sheets. They're RV/Septic safe too.
Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Soft Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.42 at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to score this 4-pack of Cottonelle Ultra toilet paper on sale for just $22. Each pack comes with four mega rolls for a total of 24 rolls with 388 sheets per roll. This 1-ply paper is 3X stronger, thicker and 2X more absorbent than traditional toilet paper.
Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.25 at Amazon
Pick up a 4-pack of Presto! Mega Toilet Paper rolls at Amazon. Each pack includes six mega rolls featuring 308 sheets of toilet paper each. You can save even more by choosing Subscribe & Save before checking out.
Scott 1000 Sheets Per Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $27.99 at Amazon
Scott's toilet paper offers the lowest price per sheet count at just $0.09 cents per 100 sheets. Each of the 4 packs includes 8 rolls with toilet paper that's sewer-safe, septic-safe, and even safe for RV and boat use.
More of the best Prime Day deals
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Up to 35% off data storage from Western Digital and Sandisk
Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.
Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Best Whole Foods Prime Day Deals
The discounts you can receive as a Prime member at Whole Foods Markets are truly one of the best benefits of the entire service. Whole Foods consistently has deals that are exclusively available for Prime members. Plus, on sales that are available to everyone, Prime members save an additional 10%! Those in select zip codes within the U.S. can even score free delivery when ordering groceries from Whole Foods online.
Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 at Amazon
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.
Prime-exclusive deals at Whole Foods Markets
Whole Foods always has special discounts just for Prime members, and there's actually a page at Amazon that brings them all together for an easy way to find exclusive deals meant just for you.
When is Prime Day 2020?
Amazon has now officially announced the date for Prime Day 2020. The event will begin on Tuesday, October 13 and run through Wednesday, October 14.
Similar to last year, Prime Day 2020 is a 2-day event spanning a full 48-hour period, giving you plenty of time to shop the best deals. The first deals will kick off just after midnight PT on October 13 and the event will end at midnight PT on October 14.
This is the first time we have seen a Prime Day sale in the fall months, so it remains to be seen exactly how the event will play out with a likely Amazon Black Friday sale following not too far behind.
When do Prime Day deals begin?
Right now, kinda! Amazon has already announced a few early Prime Day deals, and sellers on the site are already beginning to offer up some pretty sweet Prime Day sales. Be sure to check out our coverage above for some really great early Prime Day deals.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.