If you're going to spend some money on Prime Day , then you should spend that money on products that are going to improve your life. Step up your home security, add some convenience, and make your smart home easier to control all at once with this deal featuring the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Echo Show 5 for $149.99 total. Before Prime Day, this combo was selling for as much as $290. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is normally $200 by itself, so you're essentially getting a $50 discount and a free Echo Show 5, which is worth $70 and is currently $45 alone, on top of it.

The newest generation of Ring Video Doorbell helps you keep your front door secure. The essentially free Echo Show 5 helps you see who's at the door from anywhere in your house. This deal combines them together for the lowest price ever.

These two devices make a great pairing. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch compact display and Alexa built right in. You can use it to control your entire smart home, but you can also use Alexa to check in on your Ring device and see who's at the door. Thanks to the Video Doorbell 3's built-in speakers and mic, you can talk to visitors without leaving your kitchen. You can also get alerts sent straight to your device any time the video doorbell detects motion or someone rings the doorbell.

Outside of checking on the front door, there are plenty of other things you can do with the Echo Show 5. Manage your calendar, make to-do lists, get updates on the weather, traffic, or news, and even cook along with recipes. Use the display to watch your favorite shows, listen to the radio, or keep up with the latest audiobooks and podcasts.

The Video Doorbell 3 gives you 1080p video at your front door. It improves over previous generations with better motion detection, privacy zones, and audio privacy. It can also connect via your 2.4GHz or 5.0GHz Wi-Fi bands. You can choose between the rechargeable battery pack, which is easier but needs to be replaced every now and then, or using the doorbell's wires for constant power, which may take some extra skills to learn how to do. Once powered up and connected to your Wi-Fi, the video doorbell is super easy to control through the Ring app or your new Echo Show 5 and Amazon Alexa.