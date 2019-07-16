Prime Day isn't over yet, and if you grabbed one of the Chromebooks that was on sale today, you'll need some nice new accessories to go with it! If you already have a Chromebook you love, give it a gift of more storage or better power on the road! There's something for everyone here, and it's all on sale for Prime Day!

Charge it quick: RAVPower 61W PD 3.0 Charger

USB-C chargers are getting smaller all the time, and this 61W charger from RAVPower is downright pocketable, which is great because it can charge Chromebooks and even the newest generations of MacBooks at a quick rate.

$44 (was $55) at Amazon

Our favorite keyboard ever: AUKEY KM-G3 Mechanical Keyboard

This shiny, clicky mechanical keyboard is the favorite of not one but two of our editors, standing up to years of use and abuse. It has Otemu Blue switches and RGB lighting that doesn't need any specialized software to control it.

$52 (was $65) at Amazon

More storage!: SanDisk Ultra

Affordable and with solid performance, the Samsung EVO card is perfect Chromebook use. It's more than fast enough for storing your music and movies for offline watching, and this is the best price we've seen for this card!

$30 (was $43) at Amazon

For data and charging: Nekteck USB-IF Certified USB C 3.1 GEN 2 Cable

USB-C is capable of outputting 4K video, but you're going to want a USB 3.1 Gen 2 cable for it, with up to 10Gbps data trasnfer speeds and the ability to support charging speeds of up to 100W. It's not the flashiest cable around, but it is the fastest!

$10 (was $12) at Amazon

All the ports you need: AUKEY Link PD USB-C Hub

The port configuration and data speeds on the AUKEY Link are identical to my beloved AUKEY CB-C59, but it's got a spiffier design, and its USB-C input is rated for up to 100W Power Delivery charging. Not many Chromebooks support those speeds yet, but you'll be ready when it comes.

$37 (was $50) at Amazon

Aluminum & Ethernet excellence: Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2

Satechi's USB-C hubs have been some of the more reliable over the last few years, and while there are smaller, slimmer hubs in its lineup, the upgraded V2 version of Satechi's Multi-Port Adapter is the best value. Ethernet and 49W pass-through PD charging make this perfect for offices and dorms with spotty Wi-Fi.

$60 (was $80) at Amazon

Survive and adapt-er: nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Adapter

USB-C is becoming the standard for most computers, but it's still got a long way to go with accessories and peripherals. You'll want to keep one or three of these adapter handy, especially if you have a USB-C only laptop like a new MacBook or a Pixelbook.

$7 (was $10) at Amazon

Cover up!: Lacdo Laptop Sleeve

Chromebooks are durable, but that doesn't mean you should carry it around naked. That's just indecent, especially when there are deals like these to be had on laptop sleeves of all sizes.

From $13 at Amazon

Separate pouches: MOSISO Water Repellent Neoprene Laptop Sleeve with Small Case

While having pockets attached to a laptop sleeve can be nice, I much prefer to have the laptop sleeve be laptop-only while using a detached case for my charging cable and accessories. This one is available 22 colors and six size configurations, so you can get the perfect fit.

From $11 at Amazon

Elevate your experience

There are a many accessories that can help improve your Chromebook experience, but the one I use every single day and love to pieces is my AUKEY KM-G3 Mechanical Keyboard, which annoys my coworkers but treats me like a queen! Two years of furious typing and ranting, and it's still holding up like a champ!

When on the go, I always leave my original charger at home because it's heavy and the cables are permanently attached, whereas if I use the RAVPower 61W charger, it's pocket-friendly and I can use whichever C-to-C cable I have handy! It's the best of all worlds.

