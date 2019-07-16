Prime Day isn't over yet, and if you grabbed one of the Chromebooks that was on sale today, you'll need some nice new accessories to go with it! If you already have a Chromebook you love, give it a gift of more storage or better power on the road! There's something for everyone here, and it's all on sale for Prime Day!

Elevate your experience

There are a many accessories that can help improve your Chromebook experience, but the one I use every single day and love to pieces is my AUKEY KM-G3 Mechanical Keyboard, which annoys my coworkers but treats me like a queen! Two years of furious typing and ranting, and it's still holding up like a champ!

When on the go, I always leave my original charger at home because it's heavy and the cables are permanently attached, whereas if I use the RAVPower 61W charger, it's pocket-friendly and I can use whichever C-to-C cable I have handy! It's the best of all worlds.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.