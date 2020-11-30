Cyber Monday is here and Amazon is hosting a Hasbro board game sale for the masses. From classic titles like Monopoly, Clue, Jenga, and more, there's something here for everyone. Introduce your kids to the games you played growing up and help them learn with titles like Chutes and Ladders or Scrabble Junior.

In a time when everything's going digital, it's nice to just sit down with your family or friends and play a board game.

There are plenty of games to choose from, and much more than I just listed above are on sale. Whether you're looking for a quick game that'll be over in 15 minutes or something to last a few hours for family game night, Hasbro has it all. Even if you're not a fan of some of the branded ones — like Harry Potter — Hasbro also offers other choices like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and more.