Cyber Monday is here and Amazon is hosting a Hasbro board game sale for the masses. From classic titles like Monopoly, Clue, Jenga, and more, there's something here for everyone. Introduce your kids to the games you played growing up and help them learn with titles like Chutes and Ladders or Scrabble Junior.
In a time when everything's going digital, it's nice to just sit down with your family or friends and play a board game.
Monopoly Deal Card Game
Monopoly Deal takes the classic board game and makes it even more accessible by turning it into a card game you can play in just 15 minutes. Collect 3 complete property sets to win, but be careful they aren't stolen with Action cards.
Clue: Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition
The classic whodunit returns with a Wizarding World twist. Uncover who disappeared, what spells were used, and where they vanished as Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, Luna, or Neville. Corners of the board can be moved to reveal secret passageways.
Jenga
Sometimes there's nothing better than a simple game of Jenga. Play it with family during game night or practice your skills solo and see how far you can get without toppling the tower.
Twister Ultimate
Twister Ultimate features a bigger mat with two times the amount of spots. If you want to go spinner-less (because it's 2020 and we live in the future) you can use the Twister Spinner Alexa skill if you have that and a connected Echo device.
Connect 4
You may have had Connect 4 when you were a kid, and odds are you probably don't have it anymore. Hasbro still makes it and it's on sale for Cyber Monday, so why not pick it up for your kids?
Chutes and Ladders
Chutes and Ladders is for ages 3 and up, so children who haven't learned how to read yet can easily play it. This is also a great way to help kids with counting and number recognition.
Simon
How good is your memory? Test it out with Simon. Repeat the patterns as they get increasingly complex. Challenge your friends and family to a match or play it by yourself and try to beat your high score.
Sorry!
This game is sure to cause some arguments on family game nights, but that's why it's called Sorry! Never feel bad for winning, even if you have to trip up your family in the progress. That's the moral of the game, right?
Trivial Pursuit: Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition
How much do you know about Harry Potter? Are you willing to test that knowledge against other fans? This trivial pursuit features 600 questions all about the iconic Wizarding World, with six categories including The Dark Arts, Hogwarts, Magical Spells and Potions, Magical Objects, Magical People, Animals and Magical Creatures.
Scrabble Junior
Scrabble Junior is the perfect way to teach your kids how to read and spell and make it fun in the process! The game grows with you, with a double-sided board for more advanced gameplay when you're ready.
Bop It!
Bop it. Twist it. Pull it. Punch it. This version has been updated with 10 new moves, including whip it, cradle it, and sing it. Test your reaction time and earn some bragging rights.
Taboo Kids vs. Parents
This version of Taboo features a set of cards for kids and parents, including over 1,000 Guess words you'll need to get teammates to say without uttering any forbidden words. Say a forbidden word and use the squeaker that comes in the package. Almost like punishing a dog for barking.
Battleship
The naval combat game has been updated to include airplanes. With two portable cases, you can take Battleship anywhere and everywhere... provided it's safe because, you know, the pandemic and all that.
There are plenty of games to choose from, and much more than I just listed above are on sale. Whether you're looking for a quick game that'll be over in 15 minutes or something to last a few hours for family game night, Hasbro has it all. Even if you're not a fan of some of the branded ones — like Harry Potter — Hasbro also offers other choices like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and more.
