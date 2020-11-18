Deals on Apple iPhone devices and Samsung Galaxy phones are going to be available pretty much everywhere this Black Friday, but it's likely to be a little harder to find a great deal on a OnePlus device. You don't have to wait until the end of the month to save on one of the latest OnePlus phones, however, with this one-day deal at B&H offering $120 off the OnePlus 8T.

It's down to $629 there in either lunar silver or aquamarine green which is the best direct price drop we've seen on it yet and you'll also score a free set of OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds worth $79. You'll see the freebie in your cart. The deal is only available today and may well sell out before the day is out, so don't miss it.

Today only OnePlus 8T The OnePlus 8T has a sublime 120Hz display, 65W fast charging, 4 rear cameras, and more. With Android 11 out of the box, robust internal hardware, and a striking new design, the OnePlus 8T ticks all the right boxes — especially at $120 off. $629.00 $749.00 $120 off See at B&H

Our review of the OnePlus 8T smartphone gave it 4 stars and a Recommended badge. We said, "The design is a step forward for OnePlus, and the flat display makes it a delight to use the phone. The phone has the latest internal hardware, clean software without any bloatware, and 65W fast charging is a major differentiator."

In addition to the 65W fast charging, the OnePlus 8T also has a 120Hz fluid display. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and comes with Android 11 out of the box. There's also a 48MP quad-camera setup for taking some great pictures and, of course, you'll have 5G for super-fast speeds no matter what you're doing.

Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy. B&H even includes free shipping with most items in the sale.