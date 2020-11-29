That big white wall in your basement is about to live up to its purpose! The Xgimi Mogo Pro Android TV mini portable projector has dropped to $439 at Amazon in celebration of Cyber Monday. This is a special deal straight from Xgimi and is easily the best price we've ever seen for the Mogo Pro. The projector normally sells for $550 and stays at that price fairly steadily. You can see other versions of this projector going for as much as $600 right now.

The Xgimi Mogo Pro is a very advanced projector. It can display video at 1080p Full HD resolution and even supports inputs from higher resolutions. It also has 300 ANSI Lumens of brightness to ensure you get a clear, crisp image wherever you're projecting. You do want to make your environment as dim as possible, but you should want to do that anyway really. The projector's audio is powered by two Harman-Kardon speakers with 3W of output that deliver a powerful, balanced sound that's great for media watching.

Other features ensure you always have the best picture, too. For example, it has an autofocus that uses over 10,000 points of the image to make every corner as clear as possible. It doesn't just focus the middle of the image like lesser projectors might. It also has great keystone correction that lets you slide the projection all the way to the ceiling and includes manual horizontal keystone correction.

Don't worry about how you're going to play your media, either. You can connect directly via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable. You can also use the built-in Android TV 9.0. Download more than 5,000 apps directly from the Google Play Store. Use Google Assistant to search for content with your voice. You can even control your entire smart home from this projector.

The LED has a lifespan of 30,000 hours and you get a lifetime of tech support.