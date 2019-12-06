In short, this is an awesome laptop, which is why it's our upgrade pick in Best Chromebooks . That's why it going down to its lowest price yet on the Gold Box Deal on Monday was one of the biggest deals of Cyber Monday. If you somehow missed out on that deal, good news! There's somehow an even better discount to be had now.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is a Chromebook I genuinely miss at least four times a week since I sent my review unit back at the end of the summer. The 14-inch touchscreen is just awesome for split-screening my research and my work — or split-screening Twitter and work, as happens more often — but it was still portable enough that I felt comfortable whisking it off to Epcot to type while listening to America Gardens concerts.

This was a steal on Cyber Monday and it's downright ridiculous pricing now. Get a plenty powerful Chromebook with a 14-inch touchscreen, 2-in-1 form factor, and premium aluminum body.

It's weird to write this twice in a week, but this deal takes the C434 to its lowest price yet, though you won't see it immediately on the listing. The Amazon page has the C434 at $519, but if you look just below it, you'll see a pre-clipped coupon notification in green saying you'll save $119.01 at checkout, which takes the price at checkout down to $399.99. If you somehow haven't bought a Chromebook amid the last week of holiday sales, do yourself a favor and go grab it right now.

Only the 4GB model has this coupon available, but the 4GB model will get you by just fine. I could keep two dozen tabs open easily on this configuration, and the battery life usually lasted me 10 hours on a charge, which should last you more than a full workday — or school day, if you're considering this Chromebook for your high schooler or college kid. The backlit keyboard here is something I really do wish more Chromebooks offered, but I'll take it whenever I can get it.

On the note of the keyboard, when you swing the screen out, it pushes the back of the keyboard up, which some users like because they prefer the keyboard at an angle, but having the laptop balancing on that back edge of the screen can be annoying on surfaces that aren't completely flat like a metal patio table or a wooden bench. It's a small complaint, and really the only one I ever really found with the C434, which speaks to how well-rounded this device is.

We're not sure how long this deal will last, but it's a deal I highly recommend taking advantage of it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.