The championship is already decided with consistent points scorer Joan Mir claiming the title last weekend, despite only winning a single race over the course of the whole season.
The Spanish rider's unusual route to winning the crown was complete after finishing in seventh during last weekend's Valencia Grand Prix, with the Suzuki star sealing the title after Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins all failed to reach the podium.
The Algarve International Circuit should provide a fitting final venue for the season finale. A new addition to the MotoGP season, the track is full of thrills and spills, with its only flat section being its kilometer-long final straight.
Sunday's race will also provide a set of significant farewells, with Andrea Dovizioso on the grid for the last time ahead of a year-long sabbatical and Cal Crutchlow waving goodbye before becoming Yamaha's test rider.
Valentino Rossi will meanwhile represent Yamaha one final time before the legendary Italian star switches places with Fabio Quartararo at Petronas SRT.
Read on for full details on how to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere in the world this week.
MotoGP: Portuguese Grand Prix 2020: Where and when?
The Portugal Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Algarve International Circuit.
The Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (WET). That also makes it a 2pm GMT start for fans watching from the UK and an 9am ET / 6am ET flag for those in the US.
Watch the 2020 MotoGP: Valencia Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Spain further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Portugal Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Valencia Grand Prix. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the Valencia Grand Prix online in the US
NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 MotoGP season in the States, including this Sunday's action from Portugal.
If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider. The Valencia GP is set to begin at 9am ET / 6am on Sunday. If you're looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.
How to stream the Portuguese Grand Prix live in the UK
BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android. If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Coverage of the Portugal GP starts on Sunday at 1.30pm ahead of a 2pm start. If you're BT Sport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
How to stream the Portuguese Grand Prix live in Canada
Canadians looking to watch the Portugal Grand Prix are catered for by beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for the 2020 season. The race is set to begin at 9am ET/ 6am PT on Sunday.
For those travelling outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back home.
Live stream MotoGP live in Australia for free
The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is airing the Portugal Grand Prix (1am AEDT Sunday night / Monday morning) live for nada. You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on demand service's website and apps for iOS and Android.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.