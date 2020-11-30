Cyber Monday is almost over, and while I haven't done quite as much of my Christmas shopping as I'd hoped — my family tends to buy themselves what they need, which means our wishlists are usually empty — I will have my stocking stuffers knocked out tonight because of the 25% deal for PopSockets on both Amazon and PopSockets.com. This means that every PopSocket style you and think of — and a couple you'd never imagined — are all more affordable today and even deeper into impulse-buy territory than normal.

This pop culture phenomenon is more than a fashion statement; it's an investment in your health! Instead of using your pinky or the crook of your palm to hold your phone, PopSockets make it easier to grip your phone with more fingers and distribute the weight better.

If you're having trouble figuring out if a PopSocket would be a good stocking stuffer for that hard-to-shop-for person in your life, the answer is absolutely! Not only do PopSockets help encourage holding your phone more ergonomically and give you a more stable experience when using your phone one-handed, but now that you can twist them off to swap between PopTops, they're more compatible with wireless charging, too. They also give you a place to show off some of your tastes or favorite franchises, and to show that there well and truly is a PopSockets style for everyone, here are the PopPockets I'm buying my family.

PopSockets are one of those accessories that you wouldn't necessarily think you'd need, but once you start using one, it's hard to give up the added functionality and fashionability of the best phone grip on the market, which double as a kickstand and triple as a fidget toy during boring staff meetings.