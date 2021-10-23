Halloween is nearly upon us, which means people will be gearing up for holiday shopping in November, particularly once Black Friday comes around. We still have a month to go before the biggest shopping event of the season, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of deals for early birds to take advantage of now.

At Android Central, we want to know when you usually start your holiday shopping. Do you like to get a jump start on things or do you wait until the last minute?

When do you start your holiday tech shopping?

Most major smartphone launches have already happened for the year, with Google causing a stir with its impressive price tags for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These phones already come with some pretty great deals attached to them, depending on where you buy.

Many other great Android devices have some pretty good offers and discounts going on as well. Of course, going into November, we'll be keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals as well as offers on smart home products, accessories, and more.

You also might want to keep an eye out for our PS5 restock tracker so you'll know when you can get your hands on one of the hottest consoles. They go fast, though, so you'll want to make sure you have your credit card ready, but a brand new PS5 would be a great holiday gift for the kids or maybe even your partner if you're able to get your hands on the console.

And like every New Year, people will likely flock to the gyms to get ahead of their resolutions, so you'll want to look out for the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals as well, as you can't go wrong with a Fitbit or something similar.