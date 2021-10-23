Halloween is nearly upon us, which means people will be gearing up for holiday shopping in November, particularly once Black Friday comes around. We still have a month to go before the biggest shopping event of the season, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of deals for early birds to take advantage of now.
At Android Central, we want to know when you usually start your holiday shopping. Do you like to get a jump start on things or do you wait until the last minute?
Most major smartphone launches have already happened for the year, with Google causing a stir with its impressive price tags for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These phones already come with some pretty great deals attached to them, depending on where you buy.
Many other great Android devices have some pretty good offers and discounts going on as well. Of course, going into November, we'll be keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals as well as offers on smart home products, accessories, and more.
You also might want to keep an eye out for our PS5 restock tracker so you'll know when you can get your hands on one of the hottest consoles. They go fast, though, so you'll want to make sure you have your credit card ready, but a brand new PS5 would be a great holiday gift for the kids or maybe even your partner if you're able to get your hands on the console.
And like every New Year, people will likely flock to the gyms to get ahead of their resolutions, so you'll want to look out for the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals as well, as you can't go wrong with a Fitbit or something similar.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Galaxy Watch 4 is wear OS' breakthrough product
I figured the Galaxy Watch 4 would be just like all the previous wear OS watches I've used and didn't like. I was wrong. This is a breakthrough device for wear OS with the potential to save the whole platform. Here's why!
T-Mobile delays 3G CDMA shutdown by three months, says Dish is lagging it
T-Mobile's 3G CDMA shutdown is being pushed back in order to give "partners" more time to transition customers off the network.
You shouldn't spend $1,000 on a bespoke Edition Galaxy Flip
Phone carriers finding new ways to lock you in sucks. But sometimes you have to take advantage of the game whenever you can.
Protect your Galaxy Note 10+ with these great cases
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ is a whole lot of power and premium design in your hand, and while you may want to show off its beautiful gradient-finished back to the world, this is a fragile phone that needs a case. So pick a good one from our list to protect your Note 10+ from damage.