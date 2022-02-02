Spotify has been under quite a bit of heat lately due to the recent Joe Rogan misinformation drama. However, many still use the app, and offers plenty of features that subscribers love. that said, there are plenty of music streaming apps to choose from, like YouTube Music, Tidal, Apple Music, and more.

With that in mind, we want to know which is your favorite and why.

Poll: What is your favorite music streaming service?

In terms of sheer numbers, Spotify is an absolute beast with more than 172 million subscribers, with more than double that amount in terms of just users. Apple Music comes next with 15% of music subscriber market share, half that of Spotify's 31% share. Surprisingly, Amazon Music is right behind Apple with a 13% share, and YouTube Music is trailing with just 8%.

While they all serve the same purpose, they each have their pros and cons. Spotify offers plenty of features like its new real-time lyrics, Wear OS app with offline downloads, and Spotify Connect that will cast your tunes to connected devices. But while YouTube Music may have its flaws, there are plenty of reasons to choose it over Spotify, especially if you like obscure mixes.

If you're looking for high-quality audio, Amazon Music and Tidal are your best bets, while Apple Music will obviously benefit iPhone users the most with Spatial audio and more.

You can check out our list of the best music streaming services and compare for yourself, but we want to hear from you on what you prefer to use and why you like it over others.