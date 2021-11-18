Spotify users around the world, rejoice! The streaming platform has just announced that it's finally launching its real-time Lyrics feature globally across various screens.

Spotify Lyrics is powered by Musixmatch and will allow users to sing along with a song in real-time. If you're on iOS or any of the best Android phones, you can access the lyrics from a track by swiping up. From there, you can expand to full screen, and while the song plays, it will highlight the current lyrics as it scrolls.

Accessing Lyrics from a desktop involves clicking the microphone icon in the "Now Playing" bar, while users accessing Spotify from the TV app can hit the "lyrics" button in the right corner of the "Now Playing" view.

Earlier this year, Spotify confirmed it was testing the feature in the U.S. after Spotify launched real-time lyrics in more than two dozen countries. At the time, the company didn't have much to say about it except that only a select few users in the U.S. had access to the feature.

Now, users Spotify users across the globe will be able to pull up the lyrics to their favorite tunes without having to search for them outside the app. Users will also be able to share lyrics across third-party platforms by tapping the share icon at the bottom of the screen and selecting the lyric.

The best part? Anyone can use it, whether they're Premium subscribers or using the free version. This will make it easy for anyone to sing along and host impromptu karaoke sessions, or just to annoy their neighbors by singing loudly and with confidence that they're getting the words right.

As noted by TechCrunch, Spotify is discontinuing the "Behind The Lyrics" feature as part of the rollout.