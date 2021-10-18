What you need to know Poll responses indicate most of our readers are anxiously awaiting the Pixel 6 launch.

Readers are also looking forward to the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.

Apple and Sony's events were much less popular.

With all the tech events happening in such close succession, we wanted to know which upcoming Techtober launch you were most excited about. Out of just over 400 responses, 80% were highly anticipating Google's Fall Pixel launch more than anything, with the search giant set to fully announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Behind the Pixel launch was Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 with just over 9% of votes. This event was a tad unexpected since the company isn't expected to launch any significant new hardware until at least January. Still, the company decided to squeeze its event in the same week as Apple and Google. That said, the most recent teaser seems to suggest that we are getting more color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, so it may not be too exciting. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more