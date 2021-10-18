What you need to know
- Poll responses indicate most of our readers are anxiously awaiting the Pixel 6 launch.
- Readers are also looking forward to the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.
- Apple and Sony's events were much less popular.
With all the tech events happening in such close succession, we wanted to know which upcoming Techtober launch you were most excited about. Out of just over 400 responses, 80% were highly anticipating Google's Fall Pixel launch more than anything, with the search giant set to fully announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Behind the Pixel launch was Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 with just over 9% of votes. This event was a tad unexpected since the company isn't expected to launch any significant new hardware until at least January. Still, the company decided to squeeze its event in the same week as Apple and Google. That said, the most recent teaser seems to suggest that we are getting more color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, so it may not be too exciting.
Unsurprisingly, our readers are less interested in Apple's event, which kicks off today. Cupertino is expected to unveil new MacBook Pros with the latest chipset and new display tech, so it should be an exciting launch regardless. It was more popular than the Sony Xperia launch event on October 25, although no one really knows what to expect there.
However, not everyone was as ecstatic about Google's upcoming flagship. Some users complained that the Pixel 6 was overrated and shouldn't be called a flagship because it will likely miss out on some higher-end specs.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are just a day from launch, so we'll see what Google manages to pull off. If leaked pricing is anything to go by, they may very well be worth it, potentially managing to undercut many of the best Android phones.
Be sure to tune in tomorrow for the Pixel 6 launch event to learn just what these phones are capable of.
