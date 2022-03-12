Poll: Would you rather have better performance or better battery life?

The Galaxy S22 has been a hot topic lately, but for all the wrong reasons. Despite the glowing reviews for Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, it was recently discovered that the company has been throttling its devices with the help of its Game Optimizing Service (GOS).

Needless to say, not too many people were happy about this, and years of Samsung flagships — including the Galaxy S22 series — have been banned by some benchmarking sites for it. But it got us wondering: what would you pick if you had to choose between performance and battery life?

Following the reports of throttling, Samsung has issued an update to GOS that would allow users to prioritize performance on the Galaxy S22. However, the update seems to be available only in South Korea, and Samsung told Android Central that GOS does not affect non-gaming apps, despite reports indicating otherwise.

Samsung hasn't been the only company to fall victim to throttling drama. The same happened with OnePlus last year, and there was once a big hullabaloo around Apple slowing down older iPhones in order to compensate for aging batteries as consumers held onto their smartphones longer.

As I pointed out last year following the OnePlus drama, the problem isn't so much that companies are doing this, so much as they should be upfront about it and give users the option to choose whether they want their phones throttled. Of course, in a perfect world, we could have both great performance and great battery life in all the best Android phones, especially if we're paying a whole month's rent to purchase them.