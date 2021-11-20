There's a lot to consider when listening to music, from the streaming service to the actual headphones you're going to use. Both can affect your listening experience, but because there are many different types of headphones out there, each with its own benefits, so we want to know which style you prefer.

Do you prefer headphones or earbuds?

Some users prefer headphones or headsets, which remains a popular option for gamers. These can come in wired or wireless flavors, as well as in-ear or over-ear designs. With wired, you'll likely get the best listening experience, particularly with over-hear designs, which can provide a more immersive listening experience. With wireless, you'll still get a good listening experience, but even with many of the best wireless headphones, there will likely be some compression, and you'll have to consider battery life.

However, with the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4, you'll get both great audio, amazing battery life, and the option to connect a 3.5mm headphone jack. And right now, there are some great Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals going on right now, making these pricey headphones worth a look for the holidays.

Then there are earbuds, which are much more compact and less cumbersome than headphones. The audio experience won't match up, particularly with wireless earbuds. Still, they've improved a lot over the years on that front and with battery life, particularly when looking at the best wireless earbuds. The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro, for example, will get you up to eight hours of listening with ANC on, with a few more charges from the case.

Of course, you can always go with wired earbuds if you prefer the physical connection, although they could get in the way if you frequent the gym.

Comment below which style you prefer when jamming out to music and why.