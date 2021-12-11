With 2022 on the horizon, there still seems to be a divide when it comes to storage. Many of the best Android phones don't offer microSD slots like the Galaxy S21 series and even the Google Pixel 6 series. However, there are still plenty of devices that support expandable storage, especially on the lower-end.

We at Android central want to know if expandable storage is essential to you when buying a smartphone.

Poll: Do you care if your smartphone supports expandable storage?

With our growing dependence on the cloud, one might say that smartphone SD card slots are going the way of the 3.5mm headphone jack and are headed out the door. Additionally, more smartphones come with 128GB of internal storage and more, which is plenty for the average user.

However, power users might require more storage and can either shell out the extra dough for a higher-storage option, pay for one of the best microSD cards for devices that support it, or pay for cloud storage. And, of course, there's the matter of access. Cloud services are often subject to the servers that run them, and outages can prevent users from accessing their files.

SD cards are generally preferred for creators as it makes it a bit easier to move and access large files from a computer. Devices like the Sony Xperia Pro-I understandably include support for expandable storage.

Comment below and let us know what you think about whether or not phones should still include microSD support.