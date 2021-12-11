With 2022 on the horizon, there still seems to be a divide when it comes to storage. Many of the best Android phones don't offer microSD slots like the Galaxy S21 series and even the Google Pixel 6 series. However, there are still plenty of devices that support expandable storage, especially on the lower-end.
We at Android central want to know if expandable storage is essential to you when buying a smartphone.
With our growing dependence on the cloud, one might say that smartphone SD card slots are going the way of the 3.5mm headphone jack and are headed out the door. Additionally, more smartphones come with 128GB of internal storage and more, which is plenty for the average user.
However, power users might require more storage and can either shell out the extra dough for a higher-storage option, pay for one of the best microSD cards for devices that support it, or pay for cloud storage. And, of course, there's the matter of access. Cloud services are often subject to the servers that run them, and outages can prevent users from accessing their files.
SD cards are generally preferred for creators as it makes it a bit easier to move and access large files from a computer. Devices like the Sony Xperia Pro-I understandably include support for expandable storage.
Comment below and let us know what you think about whether or not phones should still include microSD support.
Fast and furious
Samsung EVO Select Plus MicroSD card 256GB
More storage for less
If you're looking to double or even triple your storage, this 256GB card from Samsung is your best bet. It's rated for super-fast transfers at 130MB/s, which is perfect for anyone with tons of 4K videos to move from one device to another.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nvidia likely isn't going to be able to buy Arm
As much as I want to see Nvidia refine and license its core ML designs, I think we might have dodged a bullet with this one.
These are the best 20 movies on Netflix right now
Netflix offers a massive library of original, classic, and little-known movies. Here's a list of the best 20 Netflix movies streaming now.
Tinder's new Music Mode uses Spotify to help find your soulmate
Tinder launches a new Music Mode that puts a profile's Spotify "Anthem" front and center in order to help users find matches quicker.
These are the best microSD cards you can buy for Android
A microSD card makes it easy to move your files, photos, and music from device to device without having to rely on steady Wi-Fi or costly data. It also helps if you like to load your phone with apps. These are the best microSD cards you can buy for an Android device.