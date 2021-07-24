After the Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the pandemic, things are back on. The time has come when the people you didn't know were into sports suddenly spring into action and start cheering on their countries in various sports events. There's been some drama in the lead-up to the big event, but the opening ceremony went off without a hitch, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are now underway. So, naturally, we want to know if you're tuning in to watch!

Are you planning on watching the 2020 Summer Olympic Games?

There are a few ways you can go about watching the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Most notably, the event is hosted by NBC, meaning your best way to catch the games is with the NBC Peacock app. Chromecast with Google TV owners can find this and other apps broadcasting the Olympics on the For You tab.

YouTube TV subscribers can easily tune into NBCUniversal's live coverage of the games. You can even catch the even in glorious 4K thanks to the new YouTube TV 4K add-on.

Those who don't stream can also check out some of the best HDTV antennas to catch the broadcast live on your local NBC affiliate.

Google also highlights its Play Store collection for the 2020 Olympics, with apps "to stream the events and learn about athletes, plus games to hone your own sporting skills."

If you have some downtime, you can try your hand at the Olympic-themed version of the Google Chrome dinosaur game. And those of you that may not have time to catch your favorite sporting event, you can always use Google Assistant to get highlights or fun facts about the Olympic games.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is currently airing and goes on until Sunday, August 8, 2021. Who are you rooting for?