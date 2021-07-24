After the Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the pandemic, things are back on. The time has come when the people you didn't know were into sports suddenly spring into action and start cheering on their countries in various sports events. There's been some drama in the lead-up to the big event, but the opening ceremony went off without a hitch, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are now underway. So, naturally, we want to know if you're tuning in to watch!
There are a few ways you can go about watching the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Most notably, the event is hosted by NBC, meaning your best way to catch the games is with the NBC Peacock app. Chromecast with Google TV owners can find this and other apps broadcasting the Olympics on the For You tab.
YouTube TV subscribers can easily tune into NBCUniversal's live coverage of the games. You can even catch the even in glorious 4K thanks to the new YouTube TV 4K add-on.
Those who don't stream can also check out some of the best HDTV antennas to catch the broadcast live on your local NBC affiliate.
Google also highlights its Play Store collection for the 2020 Olympics, with apps "to stream the events and learn about athletes, plus games to hone your own sporting skills."
If you have some downtime, you can try your hand at the Olympic-themed version of the Google Chrome dinosaur game. And those of you that may not have time to catch your favorite sporting event, you can always use Google Assistant to get highlights or fun facts about the Olympic games.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is currently airing and goes on until Sunday, August 8, 2021. Who are you rooting for?
Stream everything
Chromecast with Google TV
The best way to catch the Olympics
Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming devices you can buy and has plenty of apps that make it easy to catch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Its interface also tailors content to your liking, so it's always easy to discover new things to watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Epic is right when it says Google has no incentive to woo iOS users away
Epic's lawyers aren't afraid of hyperbole, but they are 100% right when saying that Google and Apple are tied together. There really is no need to get iPhone users to switch to Android for Google to make mountains of money.
The new Gorilla Glass is bringing better photography to your next Galaxy
The newest version of Corning's Gorilla Glass DX is coming to smartphones cameras to help improve photography. Samsung will be the first to launch a product with the new glass, which could appear on its next Galaxy smartphones.
Android 12 kills font and icon shape options in Material You theming menus
Users aren't too happy about Android 12 removing certain style options, but Google may have had the final say on the matter.
Best faceplates to make your PS5 stand out
Bored of your white faceplates? These stunning and practical alternatives will make your PS5 look great next to the TV.