Pokémon Unite is officially out for the Nintendo Switch now. While it won't be releasing for mobile devices until later next month, fans can already begin to look ahead to plan out how they'll start playing what promises to be one of the best Android games out to date. For those unaware, Pokémon Unite pits teams of five trainers against each other, each armed with just a single Pokémon. Pokémon can evolve, hold items to improve their standing, and even learn new moves during battle. Here are all of the Pokémon Unite playable Pokémon characters so far. It's important to note that items can vary in effectiveness, but some are much better than others, so here are all of the best items in Pokémon Unite items so you can plan your best strategy.

Pokémon Unite item tier list

The world of Pokémon is no stranger to items, and Pokémon Unite is no diffrent. Similar to other games, items in Pokémon Unite can be given to your Pokémon, who then hold them for potential attribute effects. Just like playable Pokémon were separated by tiers, so too are items, with some being a lot better than others.

Tier Item S Float Stone, Scope Lens, Rocky Helmet, Exp. Share A Shell Bell, Muscle Band, Wise Glasses, Leftovers, Focus Band B Score Shield, Buddy Barrier, Energy Amplifier, Assault Vest C Sp. Atk. Specs, Attack Weight, Aeos Cookie

S Rank items

Item Use Float Stone Float Stone is the only item in Pokémon Unite that increases movement speed for a Pokémon, making it a super useful item. While it only works in non-combat situations, it's still a very favorable item amongst players. Scope Lens Scope Lens increases critical-hit damage, which is always useful in any battle. Rocky Helmet This item increases your overall defensive stats and damages nearby enemies when you take damage while holding it. Exp. Share Just like its name says, Exp. Share gives a Pokémon a boost in experience points, which helps those with Support Pokémon assist teammates better.

A Rank items

Item Use Shell Bell Successfully landing a move will trigger Shell Bell's effects, which include buffing moves, increasing damage dealt, and even reducing cooldown times on certain moves. Muscle Band For Pokémon that are more about their basic attacks, Muscle Band will increase any basic attack damage, which can help you get through enemies faster. Wise Glasses Special Attacks receive an increase in damage when holding the Wise Glasses, making this a great item for those who go into a battle with big moves at the ready. Leftovers Another great helping item, Leftovers restores your Pokémon's health over time and remains in effect throughout a game. Focus Band If your HP begins to drop, Focus Band will begin to continually restore it for a short time to keep you from going down. This is good for escaping tough situations.

B Rank items

Item Use Score Shield When you score with a Pokémon, Score Shield will put a shield up around you. While it's pretty weak and easy to take down, this is a great item for those who might want to try and sneak in some points against enemies. Buddy Barrier While Score Shield gives you a shield while trying to score, Buddy Barrier helps your allies out. Much like its name suggests, Buddy Barrier puts a shield up around a nearby ally, targeting the one with the lowest HP when you use your Unite Move. Energy Amplifier After a Pokémon uses a Unite Move, Energy Amplifier kicks in, giving you a boost in damage dealt for a short time. Assault Vest While not in combat, a Pokémon holding Assault Vest will gain a shield that nullifies Sp. Atk. Damage. Be careful, though, as the shield will take longer to go up after being taken down.

C Rank items

Item Use Sp. Atk. Specs This one is pretty self-explanatory, as it simply increases your Sp. Atk. after you score a goal. Attack Weight Increases the Attack of a Pokémon who scores. Only use this if you're a big scorer for your team or try to score often. Aeos Cookie Increases Max HP after scoring.

Best items for each role in Pokémon Unite

Some items will always be better no matter what, but finding the best items for you also depends on what role you play. Here's what the best items are for each role in Pokémon Unite. Best Attacker items

Item Why it's good Float Stone Attackers need to be fast and move even faster while not in combat, which is a huge plus for those in this role. Scope Lens Increases the damage of a Pokémon. Obviously, Attackers will benefit from having their attack raised, and if they're scoring often as well, it's the perfect accessory. Shell Bell Reducing your cooldown, increasing damage, and helping to heal you are all huge pluses as a whole, but especially for those who are in front of everyone and in the most fights. Muscle Band This increases your basic attack damage, and if you play a Pokémon who has better basic attacks, this is a must-have item.

Best All-Rounder items

Item Why it's good Float Stone The Float Stone is one of the best items in the game so that any class can benefit from it. All-Rounders need to get to the goals fast or get in and out of battles quickly, and this will help. Scope Lens Increases the damage of a Pokémon. While Attackers will benefit from this the most, All-Rounders looking for a slight damage boost would do well to hold onto this. Shell Bell Reducing your cooldown, increasing damage, and helping to heal you are all huge pluses as a whole, but especially for those who are in front of everyone and in the most fights. Rocky Helmet Increases defense significantly and harms opposing players, which is great if you're in the midst of the fight for a lot of the game.

Best Speedster items

Item Why it's good Float Stone The Float Stone is one of the best items in the game so that any class can benefit from it. Speedsters are already pretty fast, but a little extra speed in Pokémon Unite is never a bad thing. Scope Lens Increases the damage of a Pokémon. Speedsters aren't known for their attack, so getting a boost in that department can really make your play that much better and more effective as a whole. Shell Bell Reducing your cooldown, increasing damage, and helping to heal you are all huge pluses as a whole, but especially for those who are in front of everyone and in the most fights.

Best Defenders items

Item Why it's good Float Stone The Float Stone is one of the best items in the game so that any class can benefit from it. However, even Defenders need to be fast to keep the goal lanes clear. Rocky Helmet Increases defense significantly and harms opposing players, which is great if you're in the midst of the fight for a lot of the game, or taking tons of damage, which you might be doing as a Defender. Leftovers Restores a Pokémon's health over time and remains in effect throughout the whole game. It's perfect for players who have to spend their time in front of the goal, taking down opposing forces as they come at you. Buddy Barrier Puts up a shield around a nearby ally with the lowest HP when you use a Unite Move. A great tool for helping other Defenders or any nearby allies out in a pinch.

Best Supporter items

Item Why it's good Float Stone The Float Stone is one of the best items in the game so that any class can benefit from it. Supporters need to be constantly moving, and getting to your teammate faster to heal them is always a plus. Exp. Share Helping your teammates gain extra Exp. Points can be big in a game, especially if they're other roles that might need to attack or defend. This is the perfect Supporter item. Shell Bell Reducing your cooldown, increasing damage, and helping to heal you are all huge pluses as a whole, but especially for those who are in front of everyone and in the most fights. Buddy Barrier Puts up a shield around a nearby ally with the lowest HP when you use a Unite Move. A great tool for helping other players or any nearby allies out in a pinch.

How to buy items in Pokémon Unite While some items in Pokémon Unite are only available after increasing your Trainer Level or by purchasing the Battle Pass found in the game, you can also buy a ton of them in the game's in-game store the Aeos Emporium. Buying items in Pokémon Unite is pretty straightforward, but here's how just in case you're having trouble finding them. From the game's main menu, select Shops. Click on the Aeos Emporium section, and hit enter. Click on Items. After that, you'll be able to navigate through the available items and pick up whatever you'd like with Aeos Gems or Aeos Coins.