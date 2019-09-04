Pokémon Masters is a fun mobile game available for Android and iOS phones. In this game, you'll explore the artificial island of Pasio and work to take down the villainous Team Break. Unlike other Pokémon games, you do not capture individual Pokémon and add them to your party. Instead you'll add several different Sync Pairs to your team. A Sync Pair is basically a trainer and its Pokémon. For example, in Pokémon Masters Brock and Onix are a Sync Pair. You can come across new Sync Pairs simply by playing the main storyline or by spending Gems in the Sync Pair Scout feature.

There are currently 67 known Sync Pairs available in the game, but we're sure there will be more in the future. We'll continue to update this list as more are revealed.

Five-Star Sync Pair

Acerola and Palossand

Blue and Pidgeot

Brendan and Treecko

Cheren and Stoutland

Karen and Houndoom

Kris and Totodile

Olivia and Lycanroc

Phoebe and Dusclops

Rosa and Snivy

Four-Star Sync Pair

Agatha and Gengar

Blaine and Ponyta

Bruno and Machamp

Clair and Kingdra

Drake and Salamence

Erika and Vileplume

Flint and Infernape

Gardenia and Roserade

Grant and Amaura

Hau and Alolan Raichu

Kahili and Toucannon

Koga and Crobat

Lorelei and Lapras

Marshal and Conkeldurr

Nanu and Persian

Noland and Pinsir

Roxie and Whirlipede

Shauntal and Chandelure

Siebold and Clawitzer

Sophocles and Togedemaru

Thorton and Bronzong

Viola and Surskit

Whitney and Miltank

Wikstrom and Aegislash

Will and Xatu

Three-Star Sync Pair

Barry and Piplup

Brawly and Makuhita

Brock and Onix

Brycen and Cryogonal

Bugsy and Beedrill

Candice and Abomasnow

Cheryl and Blissey

Clay and Palpitoad

Crasher Wake and Floatzel

Flannery and Torkoal

Hapu and Mudsdale

Iris and Haxorus

Janine and Ariados

Korrina and Lucario

Liza and Lunatone

Lt. Surge and Voltorb

Marley and Arcanine

Marlon and Carracosta

Maylene and Meditite

Mina and Granbull

Misty and Starmie

Norman and Slaking

Pryce and Seel

Ramos and Weepinbell

Roark and Cranidos

Roxanne and Nosepass

Skyla and Swanna

Sygna Suit Brock and Tyranitar

Tate and Solrock

Winona and Pelipper

Wulfric and Avalugg

Yourself and Pikachu

Gotta sync 'em all!

With so many options, you'll never know for sure which Sync Pair you'll get when using the Sync Pair Scout feature. That just makes unlocking a five-star Sync Pair that much more exciting. Which Pokémon Masters Sync Pairs do you want to add to your team? Tell us about it in the comments below.