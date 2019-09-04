Pokémon Masters is a fun mobile game available for Android and iOS phones. In this game, you'll explore the artificial island of Pasio and work to take down the villainous Team Break. Unlike other Pokémon games, you do not capture individual Pokémon and add them to your party. Instead you'll add several different Sync Pairs to your team. A Sync Pair is basically a trainer and its Pokémon. For example, in Pokémon Masters Brock and Onix are a Sync Pair. You can come across new Sync Pairs simply by playing the main storyline or by spending Gems in the Sync Pair Scout feature.
How many Sync Pairs are there?
There are currently 67 known Sync Pairs available in the game, but we're sure there will be more in the future. We'll continue to update this list as more are revealed.
Five-Star Sync Pair
- Acerola and Palossand
- Blue and Pidgeot
- Brendan and Treecko
- Cheren and Stoutland
- Karen and Houndoom
- Kris and Totodile
- Olivia and Lycanroc
- Phoebe and Dusclops
- Rosa and Snivy
Four-Star Sync Pair
- Agatha and Gengar
- Blaine and Ponyta
- Bruno and Machamp
- Clair and Kingdra
- Drake and Salamence
- Erika and Vileplume
- Flint and Infernape
- Gardenia and Roserade
- Grant and Amaura
- Hau and Alolan Raichu
- Kahili and Toucannon
- Koga and Crobat
- Lorelei and Lapras
- Marshal and Conkeldurr
- Nanu and Persian
- Noland and Pinsir
- Roxie and Whirlipede
- Shauntal and Chandelure
- Siebold and Clawitzer
- Sophocles and Togedemaru
- Thorton and Bronzong
- Viola and Surskit
- Whitney and Miltank
- Wikstrom and Aegislash
- Will and Xatu
Three-Star Sync Pair
- Barry and Piplup
- Brawly and Makuhita
- Brock and Onix
- Brycen and Cryogonal
- Bugsy and Beedrill
- Candice and Abomasnow
- Cheryl and Blissey
- Clay and Palpitoad
- Crasher Wake and Floatzel
- Flannery and Torkoal
- Hapu and Mudsdale
- Iris and Haxorus
- Janine and Ariados
- Korrina and Lucario
- Liza and Lunatone
- Lt. Surge and Voltorb
- Marley and Arcanine
- Marlon and Carracosta
- Maylene and Meditite
- Mina and Granbull
- Misty and Starmie
- Norman and Slaking
- Pryce and Seel
- Ramos and Weepinbell
- Roark and Cranidos
- Roxanne and Nosepass
- Skyla and Swanna
- Sygna Suit Brock and Tyranitar
- Tate and Solrock
- Winona and Pelipper
- Wulfric and Avalugg
- Yourself and Pikachu
Gotta sync 'em all!
With so many options, you'll never know for sure which Sync Pair you'll get when using the Sync Pair Scout feature. That just makes unlocking a five-star Sync Pair that much more exciting. Which Pokémon Masters Sync Pairs do you want to add to your team? Tell us about it in the comments below.
