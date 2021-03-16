What you need to know
- A new leak suggests POCO's upcoming X3 Pro will start at just €269 ($321) in Europe.
- The phone is rumored to be a follow-up to the POCO F1.
- It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 860 processor, quad rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.
Yesterday, POCO India confirmed that the long-awaited successor to the POCO F1 will finally be unveiled at an event on March 30. The company is also holding a global launch event on March 22, where it could announce two new phones: POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro.
Ahead of the global launch event, a new leak has shed light on the POCO X3 Pro's European pricing. As per DealNTech, the phone will be priced at €269 ($321) for the 6GB/128GB version and €319 ($381) for the 8GB/256GB version. The leak also claims the phone will be offered in three color options: Metal Bronze, Phantom Black, and Frost Blue.
Even though POCO claims the upcoming phone will be "all about performance," it won't be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. Rumors suggest the POCO X3 Pro will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 under the hood, which is tipped to be a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 855+. The phone is also expected to include a FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, quad rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. On the software front, the phone will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.
While the POCO X3 Pro may not have the specs to destroy the competition like its predecessor, it might still be able to give the best cheap Android phones a run for their money.
