While the PS5 is compatible with the PSVR, it needs a free adapter in order to make the existing PlayStation Camera work with the new console. If you own a PSVR headset, you can request an adapter for free. The new PS5 Camera is part of a slate of of PS5 accessories but is not compatible with the PS5, so using the PS4 camera is required for anyone who still wants to play PSVR.

Meanwhile, if you haven't jumped into virtual reality on PlayStation yet, Sony shared today that the PlayStation Camera adapter for PS5 will be included with the Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundle. The adapter will start to be included in the U.S. and Canada towards the end of November.

The PS Camera adaptor, required to connect PS VR to PS5, will be included in the PS VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle starting end of this month, across US and Canada. Check your local retailers for availability. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 11, 2020

If you aren't sure whether the adapter has been included yet, be sure to contact whatever retailer you buy the bundle from and check. While Sony isn't talking about the next generation of PSVR too much, PSVR games that were built for the PS4 can tap into the PS5's extra processing power to smooth out framerates.