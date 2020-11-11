Black Friday VPN deal: Save 83% + get 3 months FREE of Surfshark VPN

PlayStation Camera adapter for PS5 to be included with Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundles

If you don't have a headset yet, you'll be covered with this bundle.
Samuel Tolbert

Marvel's Iron Man VRSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • The PS5 supports PSVR but requires an adapter to use the PlayStation Camera.
  • This adapter is free for anyone who has purchased a PSVR headset so far.
  • The adapter is also being bundled in with the Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundle in the U.S. and Canada.

While the PS5 is compatible with the PSVR, it needs a free adapter in order to make the existing PlayStation Camera work with the new console. If you own a PSVR headset, you can request an adapter for free. The new PS5 Camera is part of a slate of of PS5 accessories but is not compatible with the PS5, so using the PS4 camera is required for anyone who still wants to play PSVR.

Meanwhile, if you haven't jumped into virtual reality on PlayStation yet, Sony shared today that the PlayStation Camera adapter for PS5 will be included with the Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundle. The adapter will start to be included in the U.S. and Canada towards the end of November.

If you aren't sure whether the adapter has been included yet, be sure to contact whatever retailer you buy the bundle from and check. While Sony isn't talking about the next generation of PSVR too much, PSVR games that were built for the PS4 can tap into the PS5's extra processing power to smooth out framerates.

Marvel's Iron Man PSVR bundle

This is a definitive PSVR bundle for anyone who hasn't started gaming in virtual reality on PlayStation. With the camera adapter, you'll be able to keep playing on PS5 just like on PS4.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5

