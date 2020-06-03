Newegg has a full year of PlayStation Plus available for $41.99. Twelve months of PS Plus would normally cost you $60, and it usually doesn't go on sale directly. You have to find the deals through retailers like Newegg if you find them at all. The sale today is part of Newegg's Shell Shocker daily deals, so don't expect it to stick around for very long. Amazon has matched Newegg's price, too, so you can get it from them. The membership is delivered via a digital code so you won't have to wait long to start playing online.

The obvious primary benefit of having a PlayStation Plus membership is the ability to play multiplayer titles. You'll finally be able to battle your way to the top in multiplayer games like Call of Duty Warzone or Fortnite. If fighting against strangers isn't your idea of a good time, you can always play co-operative titles with your friends. Play through a massive roleplaying game like Divinity: Original Sins II together or build a base in Minecraft. Get indirect multiplayer support in some games, such as Death Stranding where other players will leave you helpful tips or even tools you can use to travel easier. You don't have to be on opposite sides all the time.

Beyond the multiplayer benefits, though, PlayStation Plus members get some other advantages as well. For example, you'll get free games to download every month. Check out June's free games already available for download. PlayStation Plus members also get exclusive deals and discounts and access to DLC. Some games even provide free DLC as long as you have that membership subscription active. With all the free stuff and big discounts, a PlayStation Plus membership seems less like an extra expense and more like an essential part of the PlayStation experience.