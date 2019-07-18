What you need to know
- Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that Plants vs. Zombies 3 is in development.
- While there's no schedule for when it might release, it's in pre-alpha right now on Android devices.
- Access will be going out in waves, so go you can go ahead and install it from the Google Play store.
EA has announced that Plants vs. Zombies 3 is in development right now by PopCap Games for mobile devices. In fact, it's in pre-alpha testing on Android right now. It's still early days, so there won't be a release date for some time.
If you're itching to try it out though, you can install the pre-alpha from the Google Play store right now. There's only so many downloads available, so if you can't get in right now, just check back later, as they'll be adding more spots as time goes on.
Plants vs Zombies 3 is free-to-play and there will be no microtransaction during the pre-alpha. Do note that because it's still early, if you play the pre-alpha your progress may get wiped from time to time as things are reset or updated. You'll also need at least a Galaxy S7 for access, as well as needing to have Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) installed.
Future Defense
Plants vs. Zombies 3 pre-alpha
Under construction
Details are scarce as Plants vs. Zombies 3 is currently in pre-alpha however, players can expect the same zombie mulching tower defense fun as in previous games.
World War Garden
Plants vs. Zombies 2: It's about time
Not your standard weeding
Plants vs. Zombies 2 is a classic mobile tower defense game, with players guarding their garden against the hordes of brain-hungry undead.
Get the most out of your Android gaming experience
SteelSeries Stratus Duo ($60 at Amazon)
A great Bluetooth controller for use with Android games that offer gamepad support that also includes a wireless USB dongle for gaming on PCs. Highly recommended!
Ventev Powercell 6010+ Portable USB-C Charger ($37 at Amazon)
This battery pack from Ventev is recommended so often because it's so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity.
Spigen Style Ring ($13 at Amazon)
Of all the phone mounts and kickstands we've tested, the most consistently reliable and sturdy is the original Spigen Style Ring. It also has a minimalist hook mount for your car's dashboard.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.