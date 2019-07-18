EA has announced that Plants vs. Zombies 3 is in development right now by PopCap Games for mobile devices. In fact, it's in pre-alpha testing on Android right now. It's still early days, so there won't be a release date for some time.

If you're itching to try it out though, you can install the pre-alpha from the Google Play store right now. There's only so many downloads available, so if you can't get in right now, just check back later, as they'll be adding more spots as time goes on.

Plants vs Zombies 3 is free-to-play and there will be no microtransaction during the pre-alpha. Do note that because it's still early, if you play the pre-alpha your progress may get wiped from time to time as things are reset or updated. You'll also need at least a Galaxy S7 for access, as well as needing to have Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) installed.