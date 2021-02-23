Q-Games has been makin PixelJunk games for 14 years now, with the original PixelJunk Racers hitting the PS3 back in 2007. Since then, it's been a primarily PlayStation franchise with entries in a wide range of genres from racing, shooting, platformer, tower-defense, and more. But all things considered, PixelJunk Raiders looks to be the biggest diversion in the series' history to date both in terms of the target platform and the genre.

PixelJunk Raiders is coming to Stadia exclusively on March 1 for $20, but you can access it for free at no additional cost if you're a Stadia Pro subscriber. This is the first PixelJunk title to be added to the growing list of Stadia games.

According to the press release, PixelJunk Raiders falls into the, "action, adventure, rogue-lite" categories. Players fight their way across dangerous landscapes battling mysterious aliens wreaking havoc on Planet Tantal. You'll scavenge various procedurally-generated environments so each play session features unique settlements, canyons, and more. There will be incentive to keep coming back to invest your resources and upgrades into making better weapons and unlocking new skins.