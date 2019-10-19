Made by Google '19 has come and gone — now it's time to dissect everything that went down! Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Ara Wagoner focus this week on Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini, and Nest Wifi. Pixel Buds represent the next stage of computing, but Pixelbook Go is a step backwards.

The last few minutes of the show contain general impressions of Pixel 4, but keep your ears open for an episode devoted to our full review!

Listen now