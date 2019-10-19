Made by Google '19 has come and gone — now it's time to dissect everything that went down! Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Ara Wagoner focus this week on Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini, and Nest Wifi. Pixel Buds represent the next stage of computing, but Pixelbook Go is a step backwards.
The last few minutes of the show contain general impressions of Pixel 4, but keep your ears open for an episode devoted to our full review!
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Pixel Buds
- Pixelbook Go
- Pixelbook Go looks like a step in the wrong direction
- Tablets are 'officially' officially dead at Google: The Pixelbook Go isn't a convertible
- Nest Mini
- The Nest Wifi is a boring product with some brilliant ideas
- Google Pixel 4 preview: The very best of Google
Sponsors:
- Mack Weldon: For 20% off your first order, visit mackweldon.com and enter promo code ACP.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.