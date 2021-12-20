A Reddit post may have uncovered a way to fix the network connection problems that Pixel 6 owners have been facing since the December update began rolling out.

The post was spotted by Android Police and details a reasonably easy way to get back up and running if you're experiencing problems getting a good signal with one of 2021's best Android phones.

Essentially, the user joined the Carrier Services beta through the Play Store. Once you select "Join," the app will inform you that it's enrolling, as it does with other beta programs.

The Reddit user also notes that they took additional steps to ensure the method would work. They forced stopped the app in app settings and cleared the app data. You can do this by navigating to Settings > Apps > Carrier Services. You should see the option to force stop the app while clearing the app data requires navigating to the app's Storage & cache setting.