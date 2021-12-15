What you need to know
- Pixel 6 owners recently received the December update with plenty of bug fixes.
- Since the update, many Pixel 6 owners have been suffering from poor cell signal.
- For now, users may want to wait on installing the update.
The December update recently rolled out to the Pixel 6, and while it included a ton of bug fixes, it apparently introduced a new one, with many users complaining of poor signal.
Complaints have been found across Reddit and even on the Google Issue Tracker, with many users stating that signal has been poor and even nonexistent in areas where there were previously no issues.
Obviously, this creates a big problem because it makes essential functions like calling and texting incredibly difficult and can also affect battery life is the phone is constantly trying to find a better signal. As a result, some users are also complaining about increased battery drain.
Most reports appear to come from Europe, and users thought it could result from receiving the wrong update for their phone. However, many have confirmed that they're on the correct update, and the problem appears to affect those that received the .A4 or .A1 updates pushed out to select European countries, Canada, and Taiwan.
Android Central has reached out to Google about the problem and will update you when a statement is issued.
Of the many bug fixes that the December update introduced, one of the pixes included "General improvements for network connection stability & performance." However, it seems to have achieved the opposite effect for many users. And while the modem in the Tensor chip isn't as robust as Qualcomm's modems found in many of the best Android phones, it shouldn't be this bad.
That said, there are still plenty of Pixel 6s that have yet to receive the December update, including many of our units, so you may want to hold off on the update until the issue is addressed.
