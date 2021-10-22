This Pixel 6 model is the popular buy amongst our readers

What you need to know
- Most of our readers are interested in buying the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
- A third of our poll responses voted for the standard Pixel 6 as the phone they want.
- Some readers are undecided, while a smaller percent are not interested.
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are up for preorder, and they seem to be selling like hotcakes with Google already sold out of many models and putting buyers on waitlists. However, there are still plenty of places where you can purchase one of the new smartphones, and we asked whether or not our readers were interested in buying either model.
While both phones share much of the same internals, the Pixel 6 Pro does have a higher refresh rate display, additional telephoto lens, and more RAM. That's why it may come as no surprise that the Pixel 6 Pro was the most popular device in our latest poll, with more than 54% saying they'll buy it. The standard Pixel 6 came in with less than 30% of votes, with a smaller percentage still unsure and an even smaller group passing on the new Pixels completely.
Many of our Facebook responses expressed interest in both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but many also expressed wanting to wait until reviews came out to make the final decision. But that wasn't the only reason our readers wanted to wait:
One Twitter response explains that even though the Pixel 6 Pro is still cheaper than many other top-end flagships, it's still too pricey.
One commenter, Starfleet Captain, is tempted but wants to hold off for now. "The Pixel 6 Pro is the first Pixel phone I have actually wanted and considered purchasing," they said. "But I think I'll pass... for now. I want to see what Samsung delivers in February before I pull the trigger on a new phone."
Now that Google is putting up a real fight against some of the best Android phones, it'll be curious to see how the phones measure up to 2022 flagship devices, including the upcoming Galaxy S22.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You shouldn't spend $1,000 on a bespoke Edition Galaxy Flip
Phone carriers finding new ways to lock you in sucks. But sometimes you have to take advantage of the game whenever you can.
Check out this awesome Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review from Windows Central
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is now available for purchase and our friends at Windows Central share why you should consider picking one up.
Here are the best shows on Peacock right now
NBC's Peacock streaming service offers subscribers access to a ton of free and premium content. With so much to choose from, we've rounded up a list of the best Peacock shows available for your viewing pleasure this weekend!
Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases 2021
If you're looking for Google Pixel 6 Pro cases, you might be wondering why it's so hard to find them this year. Well, we know why they're so hard to find — and the best cases you can buy right now