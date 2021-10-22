This Pixel 6 model is the popular buy amongst our readers

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are up for preorder, and they seem to be selling like hotcakes with Google already sold out of many models and putting buyers on waitlists. However, there are still plenty of places where you can purchase one of the new smartphones, and we asked whether or not our readers were interested in buying either model.

While both phones share much of the same internals, the Pixel 6 Pro does have a higher refresh rate display, additional telephoto lens, and more RAM. That's why it may come as no surprise that the Pixel 6 Pro was the most popular device in our latest poll, with more than 54% saying they'll buy it. The standard Pixel 6 came in with less than 30% of votes, with a smaller percentage still unsure and an even smaller group passing on the new Pixels completely.