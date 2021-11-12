As reported by 9to5Google, the heart and respiratory rate tracking features are now available in "early access" for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users. Google warns that both the camera-based features are being fine-tuned and may be removed.

Earlier this year, Google announced a new feature that makes it possible to measure your heart and respiratory rate using your smartphone camera. While the features weren't available on Pixel 6 series phones at launch, they are finally making their way to Google's best Android phones of 2021.

The cards for the new heart and respiratory tracking features show up at the bottom of the Home tab in the Google Fit app. You should also be able to access them from Browse > Vitals.

To measure your respiratory rate using your Pixel 6 phone, you'll have to place your head and upper torso in view of the selfie camera and breathe normally. You can measure your heart rate by placing your finger on the rear camera lens.

The rollout comes less than a week after Google pushed out a new Adaptive Sound feature to the Pixel 6 series. The new feature is claimed to improve the sound quality from the phone speaker by adjusting the equalizer settings for your environment.

It was also revealed recently that Google is still working on bringing face unlock to the Pixel 6 series. The feature was supposed to be available from day one, but Google apparently dropped it at the last minute due to a power usage issue.