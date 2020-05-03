Google Pixel 4a leaked renderSource: 91Mobiles / @OnLeaks

  • Google's Pixel 4a is the upcoming successor to 2019's Pixel 3a.
  • An early camera review showcases the prowess of the mid-range handset.
  • As expected of Google, the camera is as good as previous Pixel iterations despite lacking a secondary lens.

Google's Pixel 4a is the company's upcoming (and much leaked) budget phone for 2020. In typical Google hardware release fashion, we know pretty much everything about the phone before its official unveiling.

Now, to add to that already heaping pile of leaks, the Pixel's camera has been reviewed by Cuban tech blog TecnoLike Plus in partnership with the folks over at XDA Developers.

Speaking on the full resolution photos, XDA comments:

The photos are characteristically Pixel-like in look. This means they have excellent detail, balanced noise reduction with visible luminance noise, adequate (but not best in class) dynamic range, and great color accuracy. Night Sight is just as good as ever—I feel these photos are better than the Galaxy S20+'s night mode photos in a few respects. The Pixel 4a's camera will continue to excel when it comes to having a balanced noise reduction system, which will resolve more detail compared to competitors.

The one weakness is exposure. Compared to phones like the S20 or the OnePlus 7 Pro, these photos aren't as bright, resolving less shadow detail. On the other hand, facial detail continues to remain a particular strength for all Pixels. And finally, the Pixel's portrait mode is better than most implementations.

Source: Julio Lusson / TecnoLike Plus

A much broader, full-resolution selection of samples are available on Google Photos in original quality:

To my eye, the Pixel 4a's pictures appear a bit better than those of my 3a. Most of that is due to them sharing the same hardware and software. Google could have opted for a secondary camera (and rumors indicate it was planning that for a while), but ultimately chose not to. In the end, the 4a will be a better camera phone than the iPhone SE, and modern aesthetics will appeal to users on a visual level.

The Pixel 4a is expected to be an upgrade over the 3a in every other way, including looks, base storage, and processor. Google just needs to release it, and additional rumors indicate that it may be coming sooner rather than later.

