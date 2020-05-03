Google's Pixel 4a is the company's upcoming (and much leaked) budget phone for 2020. In typical Google hardware release fashion, we know pretty much everything about the phone before its official unveiling.

Now, to add to that already heaping pile of leaks, the Pixel's camera has been reviewed by Cuban tech blog TecnoLike Plus in partnership with the folks over at XDA Developers.

Speaking on the full resolution photos, XDA comments: