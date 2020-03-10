What you need to know
- The Pixel 4a has leaked in a hands-on video showing off its specs and design.
- As rumored, Google will be equipping this with a Snapdragon 730.
- The Pixel 4a will also get a RAM boost to 6GB, up from 4GB last year.
Google's Pixel 4a is one of the most anticipated — and most leaked — handsets expected this year. As its launch approaches, we've gotten everything from renders to live images and now we're even getting a "review" of the upcoming smartphone before it's even announced.
The video below is in Spanish, but it confirmes some of the more interesting specs. As rumored, it'll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and 6GB of RAM. The fingerprint sensor and headphone jack make much-welcomed returns, and Google is adding a 5.81-inch display with FullHD+ resolution. There's no 90Hz screen here sadly. Though with the 3,080 mAh battery, that seems to be a good choice.
Google's Pixel 4 was a decent phone with some problems, the Pixel 4a mitigates those problems in more ways than just its expected pricing. The lack of a Project Soli module implies much better battery life simply because it won't exist to be drawing power. Following on from that, the greatly reduced bezel means it looks more modern and will pass the "does it look cool in stores?" test. You lose face unlock and air gestures, but that's a wash at this point. Google will still bring a similar experience when it comes to both camera and software optimization. If it ships at the same price as the 3a, that's enough to overlook those shortcomings.
One area which Google could have improved on — but strangely hasn't — is its the inclusion of 64GB of base storage. Yes, Apple and Samsung do it too, but they both offer either higher storage tiers and expandable storage options respectively. Ah well, there's always next year.
