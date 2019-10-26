Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Martonik, and Daniel Bader dig in for a conversation about Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. From the good, the bad and the ugly, there's no stone left unturned.
You should listen to the whole episode, but if you're dying for a TL;DR summary, skip ahead to 1:24:19. We've also provided a chapter marker there for your convenience. Enjoy!
Show Notes and Links:
- Google Pixel 4 review: Early to bed, early demise
- Google Pixel 4 XL review: A night vision camera that's dead by sunset
- Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 night mode battle: Touring NYC at 2 a.m.
- From the Editor's Desk: Google's wrong about ultrawide cameras
- Investigating the Pixel 4's 90Hz Smooth Display bug that also may be a feature
- Candid: Candid makes clear aligners that fit your budget and your lifestyle. Visit candidco.com/acp and use code ACP for $75 off.
