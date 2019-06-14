Andrew Martonik, Russell Holly, and Jerry Hildenbrand look at the latest Pixel 4 leaks, including Google's decision to share a render of the phone months before release. They also talk about the current state of Galaxy Fold and whether or not it is likely to be released anytime soon. On the other hand, the Galaxy fit smartwatch is out now and pretty good for $99.

People at E3 are finally getting excited about mobile gaming. Finally, Jerry and Russell shame Andrew about Android Q gestures.

