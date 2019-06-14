Andrew Martonik, Russell Holly, and Jerry Hildenbrand look at the latest Pixel 4 leaks, including Google's decision to share a render of the phone months before release. They also talk about the current state of Galaxy Fold and whether or not it is likely to be released anytime soon. On the other hand, the Galaxy fit smartwatch is out now and pretty good for $99.
People at E3 are finally getting excited about mobile gaming. Finally, Jerry and Russell shame Andrew about Android Q gestures.
Show Notes and Links:
- Google shares official render of the Pixel 4, confirms dual rear cameras
- To no one's surprise, leaked timeline indicates Pixel 4 is launching in October
- Google Pixel 4: News, rumors, leaks and more!
- What is happening to the Galaxy Fold?
- Samsung Galaxy fit impressions
- Everyone at E3 is excited about mobile gaming
- Andrew is wrong about Android Q gestures but I love him anyway
