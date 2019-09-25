What you need to know The next-gen Google Assistant is "crazy fast" and works with continued conversation.

Ambient EQ changes the display color and brightness to match your surroundings, similar to Apple's True Tone.

Face unlock can be unlocked by someone who "looks a lot like you, say, an identical sibling."

What would a Pixel launch be without massive leaks? Even though the new Pixel 4 smartphones aren't set to be announced until October 15, we've already seen video reviews and extensive in-depth looks at some of the exclusive features. Now, we're getting another closer look at some of the features, such as the new Google Assistant, Ambient EQ, and the selfie camera, from Nextrift. First up, we get a size comparison, and the Pixel 4 XL is very similar in size to the Galaxy S10+ and Pixel 3a XL. So, if you like the way those feel in your hand, you're going to be happy.

Nextrift also reveals that the next-gen Google Assistant is "crazy fast". Back at Google I/O, it was revealed that Assistant would be getting faster, and the Pixel 4 XL appears to show that is most certainly the case. The Assistant's also gotten a nice redesign and works with continued conversation. No longer will you have to keep repeating "Hey Google" again and again.

We also get a close look at the disclaimer for the face unlock on the Pixel 4 XL. It warns that your phone can be opened by someone else if it is held up to your face with your eyes opened. It also mentions that the phone will be able to be unlocked by someone that "looks a lot like you, say, an identical sibling."

That shouldn't be too surprising. I mean, if someone looks exactly like you, what did you expect to happen? Even the iPhone's Face ID has been tricked by identical twins. Speaking of the iPhone, if you've been a fan of the True Tone display, then you'll enjoy Ambient EQ. According to Nextrift, the technology is very similar, changing the brightness and color of your display depending on your surroundings. If you had any worries about Active Edge being removed, they were unfounded. The feature is still present and so are the options to adjust sensitivity and actions.