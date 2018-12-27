Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones are two of the very best Android devices you can buy — if you have at least $800.

We've heard talk of a mid-range Pixel phone for a while now, and in either late 2018 or early 2019, it looks it could become a reality in the form of the Pixel 3 Lite.

Here's everything we know so far about Google's third entry in the Pixel 3 series!

The latest Pixel 3 Lite news

December 27, 2018 — Pixel 3 Lite will reportedly be sold on Verizon in the U.S. next spring

Ever since the Pixel 3 Lite first appeared, it's been uncertain if the phone would be launched in the United States. Thanks to a new report today from Android Police, that uncertainty is being laid to rest.

According to "a source familiar with the company's plans", Google will be launching both the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite on Verizon in the U.S. in early Spring 2019.

That's as specific of a date as we have right now, and unfortunately, there's still no word on how much the phones will cost.

While not mentioned anywhere in the report, it's expected that the two Lite versions of the Pixel 3 will also be sold via the Google Store similar to the proper Pixel 3 and 3 XL that are currently available.

December 9, 2018 — Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL compared to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in new renders, 360-degree video

We've seen an increasing amount of chatter and renders, and the latest batch of high-quality renders have appeared in a collaboration by 91mobiles and OnLeaks that features the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL — am I the only one that still thinks the name order there is a little weird? — spinning like a turntable to show off its size and ports, including a 3.5mm headphone jack sitting up top, slightly off center as it did on the original Google Pixel.