The Pixel hype train is in full force right now. Even though the still excellent Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still relatively fresh in our minds, Google's early promotion of the new Pixel 4 has us eager to see what the company has in store for us this year.

However, let's take a second to stop looking forward and instead go back to 2017's Pixel 2. The Pixel 2 may not have been the flashiest phone during its time, but its next-level camera and clean software allowed it to stand out as one of the best Android phones of that time.

In 2019, however, is it still worth it? Here's what some of our AC forum members think.

Kirstein Gourlay

I bought a new one in April on sale. I have had one since launch. The battery life is excellent, the phone is fast and responsive and the camera is phenomenal. It is a better buy than a 3a for the same price as it has better stats all round.

mustang7757

Pixel 2xl still a excellent phone , but consider it's age might be smarter to go pixel 3 or 4 , with the 4 you'll have latest of Google

usedtolovephones

I'd recommend that you pass on the Pixel 2. If it was a 2xl I would've said go. If you're getting the Pixel 2 just to experience the Google brand, and coming from Samsung land, you'll might perceive Google land as being extremely outdated and 'not that special.' Giant giant giant bezels with the mediocre build and screen (compared to Samsung), I'm afraid the first impressions might spoil...

Rukbat

If it's cheap enough (I've seen them selling new for US$150 now), go for it. I still like my 2. (And see no reason to go for the 3.) Maybe the 4, but from what I've heard, it doesn't offer anything exciting. I'm still going to get 2 new versions so, by the end of the year in which R comes out, I'll see if the Pixel 6 has anything to offer. If not, I''ll stay with the 2 for a while longer.

What do you think? Is the Pixel 2 still worth buying in 2019?

