Your Samsung phone is about to double as a digital key for certain Audi cars

What you need to know

Support for Samsung Wallet in Audi's Digital Key is launching in Europe this month and will expand globally as Audi releases compatible models.

Initially, it works with the A6 e-tron, Q6 e-tron, and A5, with more Audi models coming soon.

Compatible Galaxy devices include most models from the past four years, like the Galaxy S20 series and S24 Ultra.

You can share car access with friends or family, manage permissions, and even open the trunk through Samsung Wallet.

Some Audi owners will soon be able to ditch their physical keys and use Galaxy smartphones to lock, unlock, and start their cars instead.

Samsung recently announced that Galaxy phones will work as digital keys for select Audi cars. This feature, powered by Samsung Wallet, is kicking off in Europe this month. Plans are in the works to roll it out worldwide, depending on when Audi launches compatible models in each region.

At launch, the digital key feature will work with three Audi models: the A6 e-tron, Q6 e-tron, and A5. Samsung promises to add support for more Audi models soon.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s official website lists compatible Galaxy devices, including most models from the past four years—like the Galaxy S20 series and the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra—that support the digital key feature.

To use the digital key, your Galaxy phone needs to run Android 13 or newer and include UWB technology.

Samsung first teased digital car keys back in January 2021, and the rollout has been gradual. Samsung Wallet already supports select Genesis, Kia, Hyundai, and BMW models, and now Audi is joining the mix, expanding the reach of digital key technology even further.

The digital key feature also lets you securely share access to your car with friends or family and manage permissions remotely. You can grant or revoke access as needed, and in some cases, even pop the trunk through the Samsung Wallet app.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung guarantees that the digital key meets the industry's security standards, using EAL6+ standards and UWB tech to make sure only you can access your car.

If you lose your device, you can remotely delete your digital keys through Samsung Find.