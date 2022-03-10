Xiaomi's Redmi 10 to launch in India next week with a 6nm Snapdragon chip

What you need to know

The Redmi 10 will launch in India on March 17.

It will be feature a 6nm Snapdragon chipset and a 50MP main camera.

The phone is also said to include “ultra-fast storage” and fast charging support.

In August last year, Xiaomi’s Redmi introduced the Redmi 10 with a high-refresh-rate display and a completely revamped design. Last month, it relaunched the phone as the Redmi 10 2022 with the exact same specs. Redmi has now confirmed that the entry-level device will debut in India on March 17 to challenge the best budget Android phones.

Interestingly, the Indian variant of the Redmi 10 will be very different from the one that was unveiled last month. While the Redmi 10 2022 is powered by MediaTek’s 12nm Helio G88 chipset, the one headed to India will feature a 6nm Snapdragon chipset.

Along with a faster chipset, the phone is said to feature “ultra-fast storage” as well. Since the Redmi 10 2022 uses eMMC 5.1 storage, it is likely that the Indian Redmi 10 will come equipped with UFS 2.1 or UFS 2.2 storage.

In the design department, the main highlight will be the phone’s “beautiful textured back with a smudge-free finish.” The landing page for the phone’s launch event also reveals a “grand display” with a notch at the top for the selfie camera.

On the back of the Redmi 10 is a dual-lens camera system with a 50MP “AI Super Camera” and a depth sensor. The global Redmi 10 2022 features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Indian Redmi 10 will also have a “massive battery” with fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the entry-level phone is expected to debut with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.