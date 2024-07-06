Xiaomi's next Galaxy Z Fold competitor might unexpectedly hit the global market

What you need to know

Xiaomi's Mix Fold 4 is rumored to be the first in its series to launch globally, breaking away from the China-only availability of its predecessors.

There’s buzz that the Mix Fold 4 might debut alongside the Honor Magic V3, potentially on July 12.

The Mix Fold 4 is also tipped to have an incredibly thin profile, potentially making it the slimmest foldable on the market.

Xiaomi's Mix Fold 4 is reportedly on the way, and a well-known tipster suggests this new foldable will be hitting global markets, unlike its predecessors.

Xiaomi's previous foldable smartphones have been limited to the Chinese market, but that might be changing soon. According to reliable leaker Ice Universe, we could see a global launch for the upcoming Mix Fold 4. There's also buzz that it might debut alongside the Honor Magic V3, with a potential release date of July 12.

Honor Magic V3 will be released on July 12th. Then, Xiaomi MIX Fold4 will also be released, which is also the narrowest foldable phone in the world, only 9.x mm.It is worth looking forward to that MIX Fold4 will be released in the global market! You have a chance to buy it!July 3, 2024

Even if the Mix Fold 3 and the models that came before it were only available in China, it proved to be a strong contender against foldable phones from Samsung, Google, and Motorola. With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to 1TB of storage, among other premium features, the Mix Fold 3 showed that Xiaomi could compete with the best foldable phones worldwide.

The Mix Fold 4 is expected to be a powerhouse as well, with earlier leaks claiming it will include 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Details about the Mix Fold 4's design have also leaked. The leaker claims that it will feature an incredibly thin profile, possibly making it the slimmest foldable phone on the market.

Currently, the Honor Magic V2 leads the pack with a 9.9mm profile. But rumors hint that the upcoming Magic V3 could be even thinner, possibly dipping below 9mm, according to Ice Universe. However, it's worth noting that Honor's foldables have traditionally been exclusive to China.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is quite chunky at 13.4mm. In comparison, a leak from earlier this year suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would slim down to 12.1mm when folded. However, when unfolded, it might be just 5.6mm thick.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to foldable phones, everyone has their own preference, but if you love a sleek design, the Mix Fold 4 might catch your eye. With rumors of it being the thinnest yet, it’s shaping up to be a frontrunner in the ultra-slim foldable market.

The Mix Fold 4’s supposed ultra-thin design is pretty fascinating. Balancing a sleek look with solid build quality and a great user experience will really show off Xiaomi's tech skills. The next few months will be exciting to see if Xiaomi can make this foldable a real game-changer in the market.