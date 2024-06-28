Honor Magic V3 teaser suggests it could shake things up for foldables

What you need to know

Following the success of the slim Magic V2, Honor aims to push the boundaries of innovation with the Magic V3.

Honor promises the V3 will challenge "the new height of folding and thinness," with a visual comparison highlighting its sleek design.

The V3 will include AI-powered eye protection and anti-fraud technology.

Honor has teased a new foldable phone, the Magic V3, and it looks like the phone maker is aiming for pocket-perfect thinness.

When the Honor Magic V2 hit the market last year, it shook things up as the slimmest foldable phone ever made. But Honor isn't stopping there. The company seems to be determined to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting new standards.

Honor has everyone buzzing about its upcoming Magic V3 with a teaser on Weibo (via 9to5Google). The post asks (machine-translated), "Can folding screens be thinner and lighter?"

The Chinese firm also gave a nod to the Magic V2, which wowed the public as the thinnest foldable at 9.9mm. Achieving the sleek profile of last year's model was no small feat, especially with all the high-end features packed into it. The hinge mechanism provided a smooth and durable folding experience. Plus, the use of lightweight materials made the phone both easy to hold and impressively sturdy.

Honor wraps up its Weibo post with a bold claim: the Magic V3 will challenge "the new height of folding and thinness." The company backs this up with a visual comparison, showing the profiles of the Magic V2 and the upcoming V3 side by side.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Honor / Weibo) (Image credit: Honor / Weibo)

Honor's teaser for the Magic V3 gives us a glimpse of a phone that looks impossibly thin compared to the leading foldable phones out there. While the image hints at the V3's sleek design, Honor is keeping the exact thickness under wraps, leaving fans eagerly guessing until the big reveal.

Rumors have been swirling that the Magic V3 will be a beast under the hood, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It's said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. Photography enthusiasts will love the rumored 50MP main camera.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In another post, Honor highlights the Magic V3's smart features, including AI-powered eye protection and anti-fraud technology. The wait won't be long, as Honor hints at an imminent launch, with rumors suggesting a Chinese release next month.