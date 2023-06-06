Renders leak of Xiaomi's upcoming budget Redmi 12

What you need to know

The next budget phone from Xiaomi is expected to cost €199.

It will be powered by Helio G88 and a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi 12 renders showcase three colorways, including Blue.

A new render leak suggests what Xiaomi is up to for its next entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 12.

The Redmi 12 is said to be priced under €200, according to WinFuture, which also shared the official-looking renders next to the availability of the phone, which is said to be from July.

The device's renders showcase a traditional-looking Redmi series phone from the front. On the back, it comes with a triple rear camera system, wherein the lenses appear flushed into the back of the body. According to renders, the device could sport a matte finish and feature in Black, Blue, and Silver colorways.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

The Redmi 12 is expected to come with a 6.79-inch display, an LCD panel with 1080p resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The upcoming budget Android handset from Xiaomi is said to equip a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with promised clock speeds of up to 2GHz.

WinFuture further notes that the device may equip only 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Additionally, it supports microSD expansion to up to 1TB.

For optics, the device is believed to be relying on a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture accompanied by an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro/depth camera sensor. The front camera is touted to be an 8MP selfie shooter.

The alleged Redmi 12 is powered by a decent 5000mAh battery capacity that supports up to 18W fast charging. The other expected parameters of the alleged Redmi 12 involve an IP53 rating, LTE, and Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) for connectivity, NFC, and an IR blaster also join the list.

Xiaomi is quite prominent with its Redmi series, making affordable smartphones for a highly competitive segment. These phones are limited to certain regions, yet they are quite popular, and we expect the Redmi 12 could be a decent budget option for users looking for a new phone, assuming the lack of 5G won't be a problem.