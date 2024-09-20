Who needs Prime Day? Walmart just announced a HUGE sale of its own — and it doesn't require a membership

Step aside, Prime Day: Walmart has just announced a massive sale event of its own, and unlike Amazon, the retailer isn't requiring a membership to enjoy the best deals.

The first-ever Walmart Holiday Deals event is set to kick off on October 8th and run through Sunday, October 13th (which is significantly longer that Amazon's 48-hour Big Deal Days event). Whether you have a question about the historic sale or you're just itching to find some early deals, this guide has everything you need to know.

FAQ

What is the Walmart Holiday Deals sale?

Walmart Holiday Deals is a sitewide sale event that is set to feature hundreds of deals across the retailer's site, with everything from smart tech to kitchen appliances expected to receive huge discounts. Running at the same time as Amazon's members-exclusive Big Deal Days event, Walmart Holiday Deals will be available to all shoppers, and you'll be able to enjoy the deals at your nearest Walmart store starting Wednesday, October 9th.

When is the Walmart Holiday Deals sale?

Walmart's Holiday Deals sale is scheduled to begin on October 8th and run through Sunday, October 13th. Although the sale isn't exclusive to members, if you have a Walmart Plus subscription you'll receive access to the deals at 12am EST — a full 12 hours before the general public.

Do I need to be a Walmart Plus member to shop during Walmart Holiday Deals?

Nope, the deals featured during the Walmart Holiday Deals sale will be available to the public starting at noon EST on October 8th. That being said, if you are a Walmart Plus member, you'll get full access to the sale at 12am EST.

If you aren't a Walmart Plus member just yet, it's worth noting that the retailer is offering a 30-day free trial that gives you access to all of the deals a full 12 hours before everyone else, plus you get free delivery, Paramount Plus streaming, and more.

Will Walmart Holiday Deals be available in stores?

Yes! All of the deals featured during the Walmart Holiday Deals sale will be available at your nearest Walmart store starting Wednesday, October 9th.

Will Walmart or Amazon have better deals?

It's hard to know for sure, but discerning shoppers may wish to check both retailers' offerings before committing to one deal. If you're shopping for Android devices, don't forget we'll be reporting on all the best discounts during the sales so you can feel confident about your purchases.

Early Walmart Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $429.99 $297.68 at Walmart The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be last year's smartwatch, but it still has a lot of good things going for it, from the rotating bezel to the comprehensive health and fitness tracking metrics. Weeks before the Walmart Holiday Deals sale is expected to go live, the retailer is dropping an epic $132 off the smartwatch, no strings attached.

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD R6 Roku TV: $298 $238 at Walmart This midrange smart TV from Hisense delivers picture in vibrant 4K resolution, plus you get an optimized gaming mode and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services through the Roku content platform. Grab the 58-inch model at Walmart today and you'll score a $60 discount, plus free shipping!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $748 at Walmart If you don't mind using a last-gen smartphone, don't miss this Walmart deal that carves over $450 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This feature-packed smartphone holds up like a champ in 2024, with an incredible processor, built-in S Pen stylus, and software support through 2027.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: $349.99 $159 at Walmart The Beats Studio 3 are a solid pair of midrange wireless headphones with noise cancellation, up to 22 hours of battery life, and all of the audio customization settings that made the brand famous. Grab a pair today and you'll score a discount of over 50%, weeks before the big sale kicks off.