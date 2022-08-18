Which S Pens work with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? Best answer: You can use the S Pen Fold Edition, and S Pen Pro, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

More on S Pens for the Galaxy Z Fold 4

If you currently own or have previously owned the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the S22 Ultra, chances are that you have the S Pen from those phones lying around. Unfortunately, not all S Pen models are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can only use the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro with the new foldable.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is quite an expensive device on its own, and to make matters worse, the compatible S Pen is not included in the box. That means that you'll need to purchase it separately, just like the charger for the Z Fold 4.

The S Pen Fold Edition doesn't cost as much as the Pro version, so it's easily the best option for most people. However, bear in mind that the more expensive S Pen Pro can be used with all Samsung Galaxy devices that have S Pen support, including some of the best Samsung laptops.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When it comes to value, you can always grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen and cross two accessories off your shopping list. The Korean electronics giant bundles this new Galaxy Z Fold case with an S Pen Fold Edition in the same color as the cover itself. On top of that, there's a kickstand and an S Pen holder in the Z Fold 4 case as well.

Equipped with the latest internals, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a multitasking beast. You'll miss out on a lot of the core features of the Samsung foldable if you decide not to purchase an S Pen.

Don't feel downcast if your budget can't accommodate so many add-ons. There are plenty of awesome deals available for the Z Fold 4 that have trade-in options, discounts, bundle offers, and more money-saving options.