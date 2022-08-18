Which S Pens work with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
You need the right S Pen for your Z Fold 4.
Which S Pens work with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?
Best answer: You can use the S Pen Fold Edition, and S Pen Pro, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
More on S Pens for the Galaxy Z Fold 4
If you currently own or have previously owned the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the S22 Ultra, chances are that you have the S Pen from those phones lying around. Unfortunately, not all S Pen models are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can only use the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro with the new foldable.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is quite an expensive device on its own, and to make matters worse, the compatible S Pen is not included in the box. That means that you'll need to purchase it separately, just like the charger for the Z Fold 4.
The S Pen Fold Edition doesn't cost as much as the Pro version, so it's easily the best option for most people. However, bear in mind that the more expensive S Pen Pro can be used with all Samsung Galaxy devices that have S Pen support, including some of the best Samsung laptops.
When it comes to value, you can always grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen and cross two accessories off your shopping list. The Korean electronics giant bundles this new Galaxy Z Fold case with an S Pen Fold Edition in the same color as the cover itself. On top of that, there's a kickstand and an S Pen holder in the Z Fold 4 case as well.
Equipped with the latest internals, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a multitasking beast. You'll miss out on a lot of the core features of the Samsung foldable if you decide not to purchase an S Pen.
Don't feel downcast if your budget can't accommodate so many add-ons. There are plenty of awesome deals available for the Z Fold 4 that have trade-in options, discounts, bundle offers, and more money-saving options.
Two for one
Why not get a fabulous Galaxy Z Fold 4 case along with a matching S Pen Fold Edition? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen might be pricey, but it comes with a kickstand and a stylus for your foldable and you can have your pick from three colorways.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a contributing writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.