Which Google Pixel models feature Magic Eraser? Best answer: As of right now, only the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the upcoming Pixel 6a have the Magic Eraser feature built-in.

Magic Eraser: A tale of two Pixel series

Looking at the list of Google Pixel models that have Magic Eraser and can be bought right now, it seems pretty short. However, the numbers are sure to grow with the release of the Pixel 6a that is looming over our heads.

We already know that the new mid-range smartphone coming from Google will boast the same Tensor chipset that its older siblings feature. At I/O 2022, we even got a tantalizing demo of the Pixel 6a's Magic Eraser feature.

At the same time, Google already revealed the Pixel 7 series way ahead of its speculated September 2022 launch window. Not much is known about the specs of the next-gen Pixel series of phones just yet, but it's safe to say that the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will definitely have Magic Eraser. After all, Google showed it off as the crowning jewel of the Tensor chipset's AI-powered capabilities.

(Image credit: Google)

If you want to go the non-Pixel route, Samsung has a similar feature called Object Eraser that competes with Magic Eraser. The execution and results vary across both tools, but they both get the job done in a similarly satisfactory fashion.

Of course, if you own an older Pixel, you're out of luck. However, if you like to play around with your Android phone a bit, there is an unorthodox solution.

You see, some folks were so intent on getting their hands on Google's take on the image editing tool that we saw a modded APK file go viral in late 2021. The APK basically tricks your Android phone into thinking it is a Pixel, thereby enabling the Magic Eraser feature on compatible devices. You can go ahead and give it a try if you're really intent on having Google's editing tool on your phone.