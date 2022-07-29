We found a secret Google Pixel 6a deal that gets you a free Amazon gift card

Amid the rush to buy the Google Pixel 6a on release day, many shoppers may have missed a pretty enticing deal. Scroll down a bit on the Pixel 6a product page at Amazon (opens in new tab), and you'll see a special promotion that instantly hooks you up with a free Amazon gift card worth $50 upon checkout. The key is to select the "Add both to cart" button below the product image, rather than the usual "Add to cart" or "Buy Now" buttons that we've grown so accustomed to using.

Hitting the correct button will automatically place an unlocked Google Pixel 6a and a $50 Amazon gift card in your cart. Proceed to checkout, and the gift card cost will drop to zero. It's that simple. I wouldn't say that this deal is really a secret per se, but it's so easy to miss that we wouldn't be doing our due diligence if we didn't take a minute to share it with you. It's just one of the many Google Pixel 6a deals that went live on July 28, and you can expect many more such offers to crop up in the coming months. That said, keep in mind that this particular deal is only available until August 7, so don't wait too long to buy.

The latest device in Google's affordable A-series, the Pixel 6a takes a lot of the stuff that made the Google Pixel 6 great — such as an exceptional camera, sleek design, and the powerful Google Tensor chip — and puts it into a phone that'll cost you less than $450. The 6a is available in three stylish colors: Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal, and there are already plenty of great Google Pixel 6a cases to choose from, so what are you waiting for?

Google Pixel 6a deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 plus a free $50 gift card (opens in new tab) Pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 6a before August 7 and Amazon will hook you up with a $50 gift card at no additional cost to you. You'll need to scroll down a bit to see the deal, then just click the "Add both to cart" button.

