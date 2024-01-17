Wait, what?! Verizon is already giving away the Galaxy S24 for FREE with any Samsung trade-in
You'll also get a free storage upgrade.
Samsung Unpacked has come to an end, and Verizon is wasting no time in dropping some pretty incredible Galaxy S24 preorder deals. Sign up for an eligible data plan and send Verizon ANY Samsung phone — regardless of age or condition — and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the Samsung Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus completely free. Yep, you read that right. If you'd rather preorder the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you'll get $1,000 in promo credit, which is enough to put a serious dent into the price of the premium device.
Trade-in ANY Galaxy phone and get a free Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus at Verizon
Verizon is not messing around when it comes to the Galaxy S24 series. Send the carrier ANY old Galaxy phone and sign up an eligible Unlimited plan and you'll get $1,000 of promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the S24 or S24 Plus 100% free and drop the price of the S24 Ultra down to a mere $199. Not too shabby for a flagship lineup that isn't even available yet.
To make the deal even sweeter, Verizon is also throwing in a free storage upgrade and up to 50% off accessories when you order an S24 device. Meet the eligibility requirements and you might also get a free Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch.
If you missed the news, today's Samsung Unpacked event gave us an early look at the highly-anticipated S24 series before its January 31st release date. Just as we expected, the flagship lineup will include the base model Samsung Galaxy S24, the balanced S24 Plus, and the super-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra. All three phones will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Galaxy AI integration, larger batteries, and tons of software support. We'll need to get our hands on the phones to learn more, but the S24 series is already gearing up to contain some of the best Android phones of the year.
