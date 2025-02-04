Vivo X200 Pro Mini may get a global launch soon

What you need to know

Vivo X200 Pro Mini could launch globally and could be coming to India as early as March or April.

Yogesh Brar took to X (previously Twitter) to talk about the X200 Mini's arrival, stating the phone would cost close to 70,000 rupees, which is about $804.

We're yet to receive official confirmation from Vivo on the device's arrival.

Looks like one of China's exclusive flagship phones is making its way to India. Vivo's X200 Pro Mini is reportedly set for its launch outside home ground as early as Q2 (via Smartprix).

Prominent tipster Yogesh Brar took to X (previously Twitter) to talk about the X200 Pro Mini's arrival and said that the phone would cost close to 70,000 rupees, which is about $804. Considering the phone was already released in China in October last year, it is safe to say that we are more than aware of the specs this phone is said to come with.

So you've seen it by now..Vivo X200 Pro Mini is going global, starting with India launch by Q2Expecting a sub-70k price tagThoughts??Via - SmartPrixFebruary 1, 2025

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is built with an aluminum alloy frame, weighing about 187g. When it comes to design, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini sports a 6.31" LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and 4500 nits of peak brightness. It's not exactly "mini" but small enough to match other small Android phones like the base Galaxy S25.

At the heart, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and comes equipped with Android 15. When it comes to durability, the phone features an IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, just like the OnePlus 13.

Vivo's flagship phones come with top-notch cameras, and we assume that it would hold the same on this device as well, especially if it's anything like its larger X200 Pro variant. The X200 Pro Mini comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and 100x zoom. On the front, it will get a 32MP ultrawide selfie camera capable of 4K video recording.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

The X200 Pro Mini will come with a fairly large (for its size) 5,700mAh battery that is compatible with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. Storage-wise, the phone will have 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/16GB RAM, and 1TB/16GB RAM.

Lastly, the phone comes in four colorways: Black, White, Green, and Pink.