New listing teases Vivo X Fold 3 Pro debut in India

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is the latest flagship foldable phone launched in China.

New Flipkart listing hints at the Pro model coming to the Indian market for the first time.

It is unclear whether the standard Vivo X Fold 3 is also debuting into the country.

A new e-commerce listing confirms that Vivo is likely expanding its foldable market, which was earlier confined to China. The upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has been teased for the Indian market.

Flipkart, which exclusively sells phones like the recent Phone 2a and Pixel 8a, will also sell the latest foldable Vivo X Fold 3 Pro soon. It is unclear whether the regular Vivo X Fold 3 will also be released alongside the Pro variant. For now, the listing hints that the foldable phone will be coming soon and will feature ZEISS-powered cameras.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The previous Vivo X Fold 2 models were confined to the Chinese market, and the successor series, including the Vivo X Fold 3 and the Pro model, was launched in China in March. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is one of the thinner, good-looking foldable smartphones, measuring 5.2mm in thickness (unfolded) and 11.2mm when folded.

The Chinese variant has sported a large 8.03-inch foldable screen and a 6.53-inch outer screen. Both have AMOLED displays with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. A large circular module at the back comprises a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 64MP ZEISS-powered telephoto lens. The cover and foldable screen equip a 32MP selfie shooter for selfies and video conferencing.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and features up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Keeping the lights on is a large 5700mAh battery capacity aided by 100W fast charge support. Out of the box, the device ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

It is encouraging to see Vivo expanding its folding technology prowess to other markets, otherwise dominated by Samsung, OnePlus, and Oppo with their Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and OPPO Find N3 foldable phones. Venturing through India’s diverse smartphone market is a promising move for the upcoming Vivo foldable phone.